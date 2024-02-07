Emily Blunt Says 'The Devil Wears Prada' Cast Is 'All Good' With No Sequel

During an interview for the Happy Sad Confused podcast at The 92nd Street Y, New York, the ‘Oppenheimer’ star, 40, said, “Sometimes things should be cherished and preserved in this bubble and it’s okay.”

“And I think – didn’t Meryl [Streep] say something funny about it? They asked her about it, ‘Would she ever do a sequel?’ and she went, ‘Yeah, if I don’t have to lose the weight.’ But I think she said ‘the f****** weight’."