Meghan Trainor Reveals Horrifying Incident About The Time She Felt She Had A Miscarriage – Watch Video

Meghan Trainor told a terrifying incident from her second pregnancy on a recent episode of Mythical Kitchen’s Last Meals. Two years ago, the singer went on a press tour to promote her album Takin’ It Back and gave a number of television interviews. She tested positive on a pregnancy test. However, just as the interview began, her staff said, ‘Okay, Ryan Seacrest is on—go!’ She felt blood gushing from her body.