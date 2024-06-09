Hollywood

Meghan Trainor Reveals Horrifying Incident About The Time She Felt She Had A Miscarriage – Watch Video

Meghan Trainor recently performed at NBC's Today Show. Here are a few pics from the event. Also, she spoke about a horrifying incident when she felt she has a miscarriage. Check out the entire video right here.

Meghan Trainor Photo: Andy Kropa
info_icon

Meghan Trainer had a miscarriage fright on camera! In an interview with Ryan Seacrest during her second pregnancy, she felt she was ‘miscarrying’ and tried not to weep! She recounted the horrible experience and then revealed another ‘horrific’ yet fantastic pregnancy surprise!

Meghan Trainor told a terrifying incident from her second pregnancy on a recent episode of Mythical Kitchen’s Last Meals. Two years ago, the singer went on a press tour to promote her album Takin’ It Back and gave a number of television interviews. She tested positive on a pregnancy test. However, just as the interview began, her staff said, ‘Okay, Ryan Seacrest is on—go!’ She felt blood gushing from her body.

Check out Meghan Trainer narrating the entire incident right here:

Meghan Trainor also performed at NBC’s Today Show and the videos and pictures from the event are going viral all over social media. Here are a few glimpses from the grand performance.

1. Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor Photo: Andy Kropa
info_icon

Singer Meghan Trainor performs at NBC’s Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York.

2. Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor Photo: Andy Kropa
info_icon

Singer Meghan Trainor performs at NBC’s Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York.

3. Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor Photo: Andy Kropa
info_icon

Singer Meghan Trainor performs at NBC’s Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York.

4. Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor Photo: Andy Kropa
info_icon

Singer Meghan Trainor performs at NBC’s Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York.

5. Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor Photo: Andy Kropa
info_icon

Singer Meghan Trainor performs at NBC’s Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York.

6. Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor Photo: Andy Kropa
info_icon

Singer Meghan Trainor performs at NBC’s Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York.

7. Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor Photo: Andy Kropa
info_icon

Singer Meghan Trainor performs at NBC’s Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai, Other Districts; Road Cave-In Hits Traffic On Ahmedabad-Bound Highway
  2. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Tea Meeting At Modi's Residence Shortly; Reports Say Pralhad Invited Kharge
  3. Delhi: Forecast Of Clear Sky During Day, Max Temperature To Be Around 43
  4. Mamata Banerjee Pays Homage To Birsa Munda On His Death Anniversary
  5. Atishi Seeks Emergency Meeting With LG Over Water Situation
Entertainment News
  1. CMA Fest 2024: Country Music Lovers Flock To Nashville For The Grandest Music Concerts – View Pics
  2. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown
  3. Dick Van Dyke Makes History, Becomes Oldest Daytime Emmy Award Winner At 98
  4. Chunky Panday Shares Picture With Aditya Roy Kapur From Amidst Rumours Of His Daughter’s Break-Up
  5. Dinesh Lal Yadav Wishes His 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural' Co-star Pakkhi Hegde On Her Birthday
Sports News
  1. India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's USA 'Upset' Confusion Tickles Many
  2. AUS Vs ENG, T20 WC: Mitch Marsh And Co Decimate Jos Buttler’s Men At Kensington Oval - In Pics
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Men, Women Face Great Britain In FIH Pro League
  4. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: Five-Star Hosein Guides Windies To Humongous 144-Run Win
  5. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Windies Trample Hapless UGA By 144-Run Margin
World News
  1. Columbia To Suspend Coal Exports To Israel; 210 Palestinians 'Killed' Amid Hostage Rescue Op | Latest On Gaza War
  2. Pakistan: 2 Men From Ahmadi Community Killed In Punjab Province
  3. Dick Van Dyke Makes History, Becomes Oldest Daytime Emmy Award Winner At 98
  4. First Reported Case Of Sexually Transmitted Rare Fungal Strain Rings Alarm In US: Trichophyton Mentagrophytes Type VII Identified
  5. Drone Attacks In Russia-occupied Ukrainian Regions Kill 28, Says Moscow Official
Latest Stories
  1. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Tea Meeting At Modi's Residence Shortly; Reports Say Pralhad Invited Kharge
  2. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Windies Trample Hapless UGA By 144-Run Margin
  3. Pakistan: 2 Men From Ahmadi Community Killed In Punjab Province
  4. Modi’s Third Term Begins Today: The Challenges And The Questions
  5. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown
  6. JEE Advanced Result 2024 Out | Check Here For Result, Cut-Off & Toppers' List
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Men, Women Face Great Britain In FIH Pro League
  8. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: Five-Star Hosein Guides Windies To Humongous 144-Run Win