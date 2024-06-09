Meghan Trainor Reveals Horrifying Incident About The Time She Felt She Had A Miscarriage – Watch Video

Meghan Trainer had a miscarriage fright on camera! In an interview with Ryan Seacrest during her second pregnancy, she felt she was ‘miscarrying’ and tried not to weep! She recounted the horrible experience and then revealed another ‘horrific’ yet fantastic pregnancy surprise!
Meghan Trainor told a terrifying incident from her second pregnancy on a recent episode of Mythical Kitchen’s Last Meals. Two years ago, the singer went on a press tour to promote her album Takin’ It Back and gave a number of television interviews. She tested positive on a pregnancy test. However, just as the interview began, her staff said, ‘Okay, Ryan Seacrest is on—go!’ She felt blood gushing from her body.
Check out Meghan Trainer narrating the entire incident right here:
Meghan Trainor also performed at NBC’s Today Show and the videos and pictures from the event are going viral all over social media. Here are a few glimpses from the grand performance.
1. Meghan Trainor
Singer Meghan Trainor performs at NBC’s Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York.
