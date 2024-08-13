Hollywood

Kit Harrington Reveals Why 'Game Of Thrones' Finale Was 'Rushed': We Were All So Tired

Kit Harrington, who played Jon Snow, has agreed that 'Game Of Thrones 8' was rushed. He revealed why the show turned out the way it did.

Kit Harrington agrees that GoT 8 was rushed
Kit Harrington as Jon Snow Photo: Facebook
info_icon

HBO’s most-loved show ‘Game Of Thrones’ ended with eight seasons in 2019. The show was loved by the fans for its intense and gritty plot. However, the last season was not received well by the fans because of how it was treated by the makers. In a recent interview, actor Kit Harrington – who played Jon Snow – revealed that the eighth season was rushed as the cast and crew were tired after working back-to-back.

In a conversation with British GQ, Kit Harrington revealed that the cast and crew of ‘Game Of Thrones’ were tired by the end of season eight. The actor mentioned that he agreed that the show was rushed. He said, “I think if there was any fault with the end of Thrones, is that we were all so f*cking tired, we couldn’t have gone on longer. And so I understand some people thought it was rushed and I might agree with them. But I’m not sure there was any alternative.”

Harrington also talked about the toll the show took on him. He mentioned that he was drained and tired after playing Jon Snow for almost a decade. The actor continued, “I look at pictures of me in that final season and I look exhausted. I look spent. I didn’t have another season in me.”

He also responded to the backlash that ‘Game Of Thrones 8’ received. He added, “Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I think there were mistakes made, story-wise, towards the end maybe. I think there were some interesting choices that didn’t quite work.”

The finale episode of ‘Game Of Thrones’ – ‘The Iron Throne’ – was not received well by the audience. The backlash surpassed the backlash seen with the finales of ‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Lost’. The intense negative response from fans was so overwhelming that the show’s creators, Benioff and Weiss, cancelled their planned appearance at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. Additionally, over a million fans signed a petition calling for a complete rewrite of the much-criticized eighth season.

