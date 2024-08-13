In a conversation with British GQ, Kit Harrington revealed that the cast and crew of ‘Game Of Thrones’ were tired by the end of season eight. The actor mentioned that he agreed that the show was rushed. He said, “I think if there was any fault with the end of Thrones, is that we were all so f*cking tired, we couldn’t have gone on longer. And so I understand some people thought it was rushed and I might agree with them. But I’m not sure there was any alternative.”