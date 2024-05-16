‘How To Rob A Bank’ Trailer Review: True Crime Documentary On The World’s Best Bank Robber Keeps You Hooked

For the unversed, the story is set in 1990s Seattle. It talks of person who has been referred to various reports as the world’s best bank robber, and this true crime documentary tries to encapsulate all of his nefarious activities over the years. The person in question has it all: looks, charm, a sprawling treehouse hideout, and an uncanny ability to disappear using Hollywood-style makeup. But as law enforcement inches closer, his once-carefree life spirals into a suffocating trap, forcing him and his crew to risk it all in one final heist. Will he able to complete that final heist and disappear forever? Or will he end up getting caught in the process? Well, that’s what the documentary is going to be all about.