‘How To Rob A Bank’ Trailer Review: True Crime Documentary On The World’s Best Bank Robber Keeps You Hooked

Netflix is here with its latest true crime documentary, ‘How To Rob A Bank’. It revolves around a charismatic rebel in 1990s of Seattle who pulls off an unprecedented string of bank robberies straight out of the movies. The bank robberies had become the biggest news in the country at that point of time. So much so it had even crossed borders and people from across the world had started taken interest in these robberies and whether or not the cops would be able to bring the person responsible to justice.
For the unversed, the story is set in 1990s Seattle. It talks of person who has been referred to various reports as the world’s best bank robber, and this true crime documentary tries to encapsulate all of his nefarious activities over the years. The person in question has it all: looks, charm, a sprawling treehouse hideout, and an uncanny ability to disappear using Hollywood-style makeup. But as law enforcement inches closer, his once-carefree life spirals into a suffocating trap, forcing him and his crew to risk it all in one final heist. Will he able to complete that final heist and disappear forever? Or will he end up getting caught in the process? Well, that’s what the documentary is going to be all about.
The depiction seems to be quite lifelike as the actor enacting those recreated scenes seems to have done a brilliant job. The way he has not only got the look to perfection, but also the body language of the robber, hooks you on for more to come. You’re left wanting for more.