In an interview with Variety, director Robert Zemeckis confirmed that he had de-aged Hanks and Wright with the help of AI in the movie. Their de-aged looks are fascinating to look at. From the looks of the trailer, the plot of the story looks interesting. Kudos to the makers for using technology to de-age the actors rather than using unnecessary VFX and makeup. Apart from that, the chemistry between Hanks and Wright evokes a sense of nostalgia which will definitely pull the ‘Forrest Gump’ fans to the theatres.