After enthralling the audience with their performance in ‘Forrest Gump’ almost 30 years ago, actors Tom Hanks and Robin Wright have reunited for another flick. The first look still of their movie, titled ‘Here’, was released recently and fans of the on-screen pair were excited to see them back together in a new avatar. Apart from the first look, the trailer of the film has also been released and it has started making waves on social media.
The 1:49 minute long trailer of ‘Here’ opens with a shot of Rich (played by Tom Hanks) introducing Margaret (played by Robin Wright) to Mr Young. As the trailer progresses, the audience is given a hint that the story will span across generations. The story follows the couple through centuries in the room where they were introduced to the audience for the first time. It will explore themes of love, loss, laughter, and life.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Here.’
In an interview with Variety, director Robert Zemeckis confirmed that he had de-aged Hanks and Wright with the help of AI in the movie. Their de-aged looks are fascinating to look at. From the looks of the trailer, the plot of the story looks interesting. Kudos to the makers for using technology to de-age the actors rather than using unnecessary VFX and makeup. Apart from that, the chemistry between Hanks and Wright evokes a sense of nostalgia which will definitely pull the ‘Forrest Gump’ fans to the theatres.
Reacting to the trailer of ‘Here’, one fan said, “I’m getting “a ghost story” meets “the tree of life” vibe from this trailer.” A second fan mentioned, “The technology slowly scares you but the premise of letting the film run from this chosen perspective at a certain point is brilliant. Sitcom moderately brilliant.” A third fan commented, “In an era where risk-taking in cinema is increasingly rare it's good to see Zemeckis willing to just go for it.”
Starring Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly, and Michelle Dockery, ‘Here’ has been helmed by Robert Zemeckis. The movie is based on the graphic novel by Richard McGuire. It is set to release in theatres on November 15.