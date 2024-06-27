Hollywood

'Here' Trailer Review: Tom Hanks-Robin Wright Reunite After 30 Years In This Love Story Spanning Through Ages

The trailer of 'Here' is here. Tom Hanks has reunited with his 'Forrest Gump' team for this movie. It is set to release in theatres on November 15.

YouTube
Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in 'Here' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

After enthralling the audience with their performance in ‘Forrest Gump’ almost 30 years ago, actors Tom Hanks and Robin Wright have reunited for another flick. The first look still of their movie, titled ‘Here’, was released recently and fans of the on-screen pair were excited to see them back together in a new avatar. Apart from the first look, the trailer of the film has also been released and it has started making waves on social media.

The 1:49 minute long trailer of ‘Here’ opens with a shot of Rich (played by Tom Hanks) introducing Margaret (played by Robin Wright) to Mr Young.  As the trailer progresses, the audience is given a hint that the story will span across generations. The story follows the couple through centuries in the room where they were introduced to the audience for the first time. It will explore themes of love, loss, laughter, and life.

Take a look at the trailer of ‘Here.’

In an interview with Variety, director Robert Zemeckis confirmed that he had de-aged Hanks and Wright with the help of AI in the movie. Their de-aged looks are fascinating to look at. From the looks of the trailer, the plot of the story looks interesting. Kudos to the makers for using technology to de-age the actors rather than using unnecessary VFX and makeup. Apart from that, the chemistry between Hanks and Wright evokes a sense of nostalgia which will definitely pull the ‘Forrest Gump’ fans to the theatres.

Reacting to the trailer of ‘Here’, one fan said, “I’m getting “a ghost story” meets “the tree of life” vibe from this trailer.” A second fan mentioned, “The technology slowly scares you but the premise of letting the film run from this chosen perspective at a certain point is brilliant. Sitcom moderately brilliant.” A third fan commented, “In an era where risk-taking in cinema is increasingly rare it's good to see Zemeckis willing to just go for it.”

Starring Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly, and Michelle Dockery, ‘Here’ has been helmed by Robert Zemeckis. The movie is based on the graphic novel by Richard McGuire. It is set to release in theatres on November 15.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen Says LS Poll Results Revealed 'India Is Not A Hindu Rashtra'
  2. Breaking News LIVE: Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi; LK Advani Admitted In Delhi AIIMS
  3. BJP Veteran LK Advani Admitted To Delhi AIIMS, Condition Stable
  4. Foxconn Refuses To Employ Married Women At Chennai iPhone Plant? Ministry Seeks Report | Details Inside
  5. Wanted Urgent Approval Of Liquor Policy, Met 'South Group' Liquor Baron: CBI Against Arvind Kejriwal In Remand Plea
Entertainment News
  1. Emma Roberts Insists Those Who Criticise 'Nepo Babies’ Don't See The 'Rejection Along The Way'
  2. Jeremy Allen White Plans To Do His Own Singing In Bruce Springsteen Movie
  3. Poulomi Das's Mantra Inside 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' House Is 'Just Be Myself'
  4. Rana Daggubati Announces New Film '35'
  5. Sajan Mishra To Perform In Dehradun
Sports News
  1. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Semi-Final, T20 World Cup Live Score: Proteas Waltz Into First-Ever Final
  2. NBA Draft: Zaccharie Risacher, Alex Sarr 1-2 Picks As Hawks, Wizards Turn To French Teenagers
  3. Afghanistan Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup SF 1: Proteas Zoom Into Maiden Final; Heartbreak For AFG
  4. Sports News Live Updates: Georgia Secure Round Of 16 Spot With Stunning 2-0 Victory Over Portugal In Euro 2024
  5. UKR Vs BEL, UEFA Euro 2024: Belgium Finish Second In Four-Way Battle - In Pics
World News
  1. Canada's Claim Of Indian Interference 'Politically Motivated': Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma
  2. Ahead Of Snap Polls, France Bans Extreme-right, Radical Islamic Groups
  3. Pakistan Likely To Privatise Its National Flag Carrier PIA By August: Report
  4. California Man Shares 'Brutal' Airbnb Booking Experience. See What Happened Next
  5. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Lok Sabha: Om Birla Returns As Speaker, Sparks Row Over Emergency Remarks | Key Points
  6. Sports News June 26 Highlights: Hockey India Announces 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  7. Breaking News, June 26: No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case