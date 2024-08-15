Hollywood

Gena Rowlands Passes Away: 'The Notebook' And 'Another Woman' Actor Dies At 94

Gena Rowlands has passed away at the age of 94. She was seen in movies like 'The Notebook', 'Another Woman', and 'Night On Earth.'

Gena Rowlands dies at 94
Gena Rowlands Photo: X
info_icon

Gena Rowlands, best known for her role as the older Allie Calhoun in ‘The Notebook’, has passed away. The veteran actor breathed her last at her home in Indian Welles, California, on August 14. The news of her death has been confirmed by her son’s agent.

Earlier this year, Gena Rowlands' son – Nick Cassavetes – had revealed that the actor was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. In an earlier conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the director said, “She’s in full dementia. And it's so crazy - we lived it, she acted it, and now it's on us.” She was diagnosed with the disease five years ago.

Born in 1930, Rowlands has a huge body of work that is a testament to her acting prowess. She has worked in films like ‘Tempest’, ‘Another Woman’, ‘Persepolis’, ‘Yellow’ and ‘Parts Per Billion’ to name a few. She has also appeared in numerous television shows such as ‘Peyton Place’, ‘An Early Frost’, ‘Montana’, and ‘The Incredible Mrs. Ritchie’ to name a few.

The news of her death has sent shockwaves among her fans. Fans took to social media to pay their tributes. Reacting to the news of her death, one fan said, “Oh dear. She was great. Really loved her in GLORIA, OPENING NIGHT, and ANOTHER WOMAN.” A second fan wrote, “Her performance in ‘A Woman Under the Influence’ (1974) influenced many actors, and her films with John Cassavetes are the quintessence of independent cinema.” A third fan commented, “An icon and an incredible talent. Her work with Cassavetes is peerless, maybe some of the best performances ever captured. But I think of her in ‘Night On Earth’ once a week. You can’t ask for a better run, but still a massive loss.”

Rowlands was awarded the Honorary Academy Award in 2015. She has also won the Primetime Emmy Award and the Golden Globe Award. The actor was 94.

May her soul rest in peace.

