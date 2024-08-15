Gena Rowlands Passes Away: 'The Notebook' And 'Another Woman' Actor Dies At 94

The news of her death has sent shockwaves among her fans. Fans took to social media to pay their tributes. Reacting to the news of her death, one fan said, “Oh dear. She was great. Really loved her in GLORIA, OPENING NIGHT, and ANOTHER WOMAN.” A second fan wrote, “Her performance in ‘A Woman Under the Influence’ (1974) influenced many actors, and her films with John Cassavetes are the quintessence of independent cinema.” A third fan commented, “An icon and an incredible talent. Her work with Cassavetes is peerless, maybe some of the best performances ever captured. But I think of her in ‘Night On Earth’ once a week. You can’t ask for a better run, but still a massive loss.”