Hollywood

Robin Williams' Daughter Quashes Rumour Of His Father Having A Pet Monkey On The Actor's 10th Death Anniversary

On Robin Williams' death anniversary, his daughter - Zelda - quashed a rumour of his father having a pet monkey. The actor died by suicide on August 11, 2014.

Robin Williams death anniversary
Late actor Robin Williams Photo: X
info_icon

Late actor Robin Williams died by suicide a decade ago. As fans of the actor mourn the loss on his 10th death anniversary, his daughter – Zelda Williams – took to social media to quash a rumour about her father. Zelda responded to a viral tweet that mentioned that his father had a pet monkey. She replied to the tweet and called it false.

A post shared by Time Capsule Tales alleged that Robin Williams had a pet monkey. The tweet added a picture of the actor with a monkey on his shoulder. The post alleged that the actor had clicked the picture a few days before his death. They wrote, “Robin Williams: One of the last photos of a gem of a man, with his pet monkey, taken a few days before he committed suicide by hanging at the age of 63.” While the post went viral, Zelda Williams responded to the tweet and called it false.

Zelda replied and mentioned that the news was false and late Robin Williams did not have a pet monkey. The monkey in the picture is from ‘Night At The Museum.’ She said, “It’s been brought to my attention some probably AI-written BS like this is going viral. Dad didn’t own a pet monkey, NO ONE should, and if you’re ever tempted to, support your local exotic animal rescues instead. That is his Night at the Museum costar, who now lives at one.”

Take a look at the tweet shared by Zelda here.

Zelda also urged Robin’s fans to not fall for false information about her late father. She wrote, “And since more completely false or badly researched posts are likely to go viral on Dad’s death anniversary, maybe just assume they’re all BS (they usually are). Ignore the creepy robots trying to farm your clicks & do something nice for yourself instead. I sure as hell will.”

Robin died by suicide on August 11, 2014. The actor was 63. He was battling anxiety, depression, and Parkinson’s disease. He was last seen in ‘Absolutely Anything’ which was released posthumously.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Graham Thorpe Dies: Former England Cricketer Took Own Life, Confirms Family
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: First Round Match Shifted To Bengaluru; Bumrah, Ashwin Set To Be Rested
  3. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Bavuma Laments Running Out Of Time As West Indies Hold On For Draw
  4. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test: South Africa, West Indies Settle For A Draw In Rain-Hit Opening Match
  5. Buchi Babu Tournament 2024: Schedule, Groups, Venues, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Manolo Marquez Eager To Develop, Improve Quality Of Indian Players With AFC Asian Cup In Mind
  2. Club Friendlies: Arsenal, Liverpool Register Wins - In Pics
  3. Durand Cup 2024 Wrap: Punjab FC Beat Mumbai City 3-0, Chennaiyin FC Triumph Over Assam Rifles
  4. Heerenveen 0-1 Ajax, Eredivisie: Robin Van Persie Starts Reign With Opening Day Defeat
  5. Arteta Confident Calafiori Will Improve Arsenal After Impressive Debut
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: First Montreal Final 'Worth The Wait' For Andrey Rublev
  2. Canadian Open: Anisimova 'Hungry For More' After Reaching Final In Toronto
  3. Canadian Open: Sebastian Korda Edges Past Alexander Zverev To Enter Semi-Finals
  4. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
  5. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
Hockey News
  1. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  2. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  3. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  4. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  5. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NIRF Rankings 2024 India: IIT Madras Retains Top Spot For 6th Year, IISc Bangalore Comes In Second | Full List
  2. Weather LIVE Updates: Rains Trigger Flood In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged
  3. IndiGo Giving ATR Pilots 9th-Generation iPad | Here's Why
  4. Last Jewish Woman In Kochi Dies
  5. SC Asks Punjab Govt To Persuade Protesting Farmers To Remove Tractors At Shambu Border
Entertainment News
  1. 'Squid Game 2' Teaser: Lee Jung-jae Returns As Player 456 To The Deadly Game With A New Resolution
  2. 'Kanguva' Trailer: Suriya-Bobby Deol Starrer Promises To Be 'Bring Out Your Tribal Instincts'
  3. Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal Starrer ‘Sector 36’ To Arrive On Netflix In September
  4. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Enjoy Sunday Potluck With New Parents Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal; See Pics
  5. 'Coke Studio' Fame Pakistani Musician Haniya Aslam Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest
US News
  1. Secret Service Accused Of Breaking Into Massachusetts Salon To Use Bathroom Before Harris Fundraiser
  2. Donald Trump All Set For 'Interview Of The Century' With Elon Musk | What's On Agenda
  3. Gravity Falls Website Countdown Sparks Frenzy: Is Season 3 In The Works? | Here's What We Know
  4. Love Is Blind Star Izzy Zapata Accused Of Cheating By Girlfriend Shelby Webb | Instagram Drama Explained
  5. How Jane Birkin’s Vintage Style Is Making A Modern Comeback With Bag Charms
World News
  1. Secret Service Accused Of Breaking Into Massachusetts Salon To Use Bathroom Before Harris Fundraiser
  2. Iran's President Nominates Former Nuclear Negotiator As Foreign Minister, Includes Woman In The List
  3. World's 10 Richest People And Their Net Worth
  4. Bangladesh Unrest: Statue Of Pak's 1971 Surrender Vandalised; Tharoor Slams 'Anti-India' Vandals
  5. Donald Trump All Set For 'Interview Of The Century' With Elon Musk | What's On Agenda
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs BAN Tests: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Play Duleep Trophy; Bumrah To Be Rested - Report
  2. Sheikh Hasina's Resignation 'Speech' Alleging US Involvement 'False And Fabricated,' Says Her Son
  3. Bihar: 7 Dead As Scuffle Among Kanwariyas Leads To Stampede At Baba Siddhnath Temple
  4. Daily Horoscope, August 12, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Karnataka: Man Arrested For ‘Video Recording’ Inside Female Washroom At Popular Coffee Outlet
  6. Paris Olympics Day 16: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  7. Shah Rukh Khan Confirms 'King' With Sujoy Ghosh: Have To Lose Weight
  8. Weather LIVE Updates: Rains Trigger Flood In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged