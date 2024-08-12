Zelda replied and mentioned that the news was false and late Robin Williams did not have a pet monkey. The monkey in the picture is from ‘Night At The Museum.’ She said, “It’s been brought to my attention some probably AI-written BS like this is going viral. Dad didn’t own a pet monkey, NO ONE should, and if you’re ever tempted to, support your local exotic animal rescues instead. That is his Night at the Museum costar, who now lives at one.”