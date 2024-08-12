Late actor Robin Williams died by suicide a decade ago. As fans of the actor mourn the loss on his 10th death anniversary, his daughter – Zelda Williams – took to social media to quash a rumour about her father. Zelda responded to a viral tweet that mentioned that his father had a pet monkey. She replied to the tweet and called it false.
A post shared by Time Capsule Tales alleged that Robin Williams had a pet monkey. The tweet added a picture of the actor with a monkey on his shoulder. The post alleged that the actor had clicked the picture a few days before his death. They wrote, “Robin Williams: One of the last photos of a gem of a man, with his pet monkey, taken a few days before he committed suicide by hanging at the age of 63.” While the post went viral, Zelda Williams responded to the tweet and called it false.
Zelda replied and mentioned that the news was false and late Robin Williams did not have a pet monkey. The monkey in the picture is from ‘Night At The Museum.’ She said, “It’s been brought to my attention some probably AI-written BS like this is going viral. Dad didn’t own a pet monkey, NO ONE should, and if you’re ever tempted to, support your local exotic animal rescues instead. That is his Night at the Museum costar, who now lives at one.”
Take a look at the tweet shared by Zelda here.
Zelda also urged Robin’s fans to not fall for false information about her late father. She wrote, “And since more completely false or badly researched posts are likely to go viral on Dad’s death anniversary, maybe just assume they’re all BS (they usually are). Ignore the creepy robots trying to farm your clicks & do something nice for yourself instead. I sure as hell will.”
Robin died by suicide on August 11, 2014. The actor was 63. He was battling anxiety, depression, and Parkinson’s disease. He was last seen in ‘Absolutely Anything’ which was released posthumously.