‘Firebrand’: Alicia Vikander, Jude Law Receives Applause For Karim Aïnouz’s Directorial At Tribeca Festival – View Pics

The British historical drama ‘Firebrand’, directed by Karim Aïnouz and written by Henrietta and Jessica Ashworth, is based on the 2013 novel ‘Queen's Gambit’ by Elizabeth Fremantle. The movie centers on Katherine Parr, Queen of England, Henry VIII's wife and widow. Its cast includes Alicia Vikander, Jude Law, and Eddie Marsan.
The film is Karim Aïnouz's debut English-language directorial attempt. ‘Firebrand’ debuted at the 76th Cannes Film Festival and was selected to compete for the Palme d'Or.
For the unversed, the film is set in the closing years of Henry VIII's reign and focuses on his sixth and final wife, Katherine Parr. Katherine, who is ambitious and crafty, finds herself stuck between Henry's determination to cleanse anyone who dispute the beliefs of his Church of England and Anne Askew's radical preaching, which Katherine admires.
The makers of the movie recently organised a premiere at the Tribeca Festival. The film premiere was attended by the celebs attached to the film like Alicia Vikander, Jude Law and many others. Here are a few glimpses from the movie premiere:
1. Alicia Vikander
2. Jude Law
3. Jude Law And Alicia Vikander
4. Gabriella Tana And Karim Ainoz
5. Alicia Vikander
6. Jude Law, left, Alicia Vikander And Karim Ainoz
