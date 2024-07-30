Erica Ash Of 'Survivor's Remorse' And 'Mad TV' Passes Away At 46

As per a report in The Hollywood Reporter, the statement from her family and her publicist read: ''Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humour and genuine zest for life. Her memory will live eternally in our hearts''.
Erica's mother Diann Ash added in a statement to TMZ that the actress "transitioned peacefully surrounded by her loved ones."
For the unversed, Erica initially wanted to become a doctor and studied medicine at Emory University. She then realized about being passionate about acting and then changed her career plans.
Earlier, she told the alumni association's Emory Wire, "Subconsciously, I think I knew all along. My parents had other plans for me: like most parents they just wanted to see me successful and happy. In their minds it meant being a doctor or lawyer: enter Emory University."
She added, "But even though I was smart and could do the work easily when I put my mind to it; the trouble was keeping my mind focused on it. I always felt there was a different path that would make me happier."
Erica then went to New York, where she performed in Broadway's 'The Lion King and Baby It's You!', and Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron's Off-Broadway play 'Love, Loss, and What I Wore'. Since then, comedy became her forte and she starred in shows like 'The Big Gay Sketch Show' and 'Mad TV'.
May Erica Ash's soul rest in peace and we offer our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends.