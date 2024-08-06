Three-time Academy Award-winning director David Lynch has been diagnosed with emphysema. The celebrated filmmaker took to his social media to share the announcement with his fans. Along with the announcement, he also mentioned that he would ‘never retire’ from work.
Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter), David Lynch shared a note about his health. The director mentioned that he was diagnosed with emphysema because of his smoking habits. He revealed that he underwent multiple tests and was doing fine. He also said that he won’t let his health get in the way of his work as he would ‘never retire.’ Lynch wrote, “Ladies and Gentlemen, Yes, I have emphysema from my many years of smoking. I have to say that I enjoyed smoking very much, and I do love tobacco - the smell of it, lighting cigarettes on fire, smoking them - but there is a price to pay for this enjoyment, and the price for me is emphysema. I have now quit smoking for over two years. Recently I had many tests, and the good news is that I am in excellent shape except for emphysema. I am filled with happiness, and I will never retire. I want you all to know that I really appreciate your concern. Love, David.”
The tweet has fetched over 130K likes. Reacting to the tweet, fans took to the comment section to leave heartwarming messages for the 78-year-old director. One fan said, “We love you, David. This obstacle will not be enough to prevent your projects moving forward. Take good care of yourself. A big hug!” A second fan mentioned, “Mr Lynch, you are a genius. I hope that you live for many more years. Never surrender to that evil emphysema!” A third fan wrote, “Gods don’t retire.”
Emphysema is a lung disease that leads to shortness of breath due to destruction and dilatation of the alveoli. The major cause of this disease is smoking tobacco. Lynch has directed many movies, short films, television series, and music videos to name a few. His last feature directorial was ‘Inland Empire’ which was released in 2006.