Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter), David Lynch shared a note about his health. The director mentioned that he was diagnosed with emphysema because of his smoking habits. He revealed that he underwent multiple tests and was doing fine. He also said that he won’t let his health get in the way of his work as he would ‘never retire.’ Lynch wrote, “Ladies and Gentlemen, Yes, I have emphysema from my many years of smoking. I have to say that I enjoyed smoking very much, and I do love tobacco - the smell of it, lighting cigarettes on fire, smoking them - but there is a price to pay for this enjoyment, and the price for me is emphysema. I have now quit smoking for over two years. Recently I had many tests, and the good news is that I am in excellent shape except for emphysema. I am filled with happiness, and I will never retire. I want you all to know that I really appreciate your concern. Love, David.”