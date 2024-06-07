'Die Hard 2' And 'The Hills Have Eyes' Actor Tom Bower Passes Away At 86

Bower’s sister-in-law, Mary Miller, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and confirmed that the actor passed away on May 30 at his Los Angeles home. She revealed that he died in his sleep. Speaking to Entertainment Online, the actor’s rep – Marsha McManus – also confirmed his death. She said, “I am sadly confirming. The three most important things in Tom’s life were: His wife Ursula. Acting was second. And third, was his passion for other actors and contracts for fairness. He was an exceptional human being.”