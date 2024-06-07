Hollywood

'Die Hard 2' And 'The Hills Have Eyes' Actor Tom Bower Passes Away At 86

Best known for his role in 'Die Hard 2' as Marvin, Tom Bower has passed away. He was 86.

X
Tom Bower Photo: X
info_icon

With a career spanning over 50 years, popular actor Tom Bower has passed away. The actor was known for his roles in films and television shows like ‘Die Hard 2’, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘The Office’, and ‘The Hills Have Eyes.’ The actor died on May 30, but his family and his representatives confirmed the news of his death last night.

Bower’s sister-in-law, Mary Miller, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and confirmed that the actor passed away on May 30 at his Los Angeles home. She revealed that he died in his sleep. Speaking to Entertainment Online, the actor’s rep – Marsha McManus – also confirmed his death. She said, “I am sadly confirming. The three most important things in Tom’s life were: His wife Ursula. Acting was second. And third, was his passion for other actors and contracts for fairness. He was an exceptional human being.”

The news of his death has sent shockwaves among his fans. His fans took to social media to express their sadness. One fan wrote, “Tom Bower was one of those actors that I always enjoyed seeing whenever he’d pop up in a bit/supporting role. RIP.” A second fan said, “Sad news. Great character actor.” A third fan commented, “TOM BOWER: the consummate ‘oh, THAT guy’ - presence out the wazoo, unforgettable. Tough losing these guys if you love TV and movies because they carry the history of media on their backs.”

The actor has nearly 200 acting credits to his name. When it comes to films, he has acted in ‘We Have A Ghost’, ‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’, ‘Nixon’, and ‘The Lightship’ to name a few. On television, he has acted in shows like ‘The X Files’, ‘Criminal Minds’, ‘Monk’, and ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ among others.

The actor was 86. May his soul rest in peace.

