Jessica Capshaw Returns In Season 20 Of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Actress Jessica Capshaw, who spent 10 seasons playing Dr Arizona Robbins on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, is returning to reprise her role in the upcoming 20th season of the show.

She will be joined by Alex Landi, who returns as Dr Nico Kim, and franchise newcomers Natalie Morales and Freddy Miyares as guest stars in the milestone season of the Shonda Rhimes-produced medical drama, reports The Hollywood Reporter.