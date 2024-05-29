Best known for her roles in ‘General Hospital’ and ‘Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C’, popular American actor Elizabeth MacRae has passed away. The actor breathed her last on May 27 in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
After graduating, MacRae pursued a career in acting, auditioning for Otto Preminger’s production of ‘Saint Joan’ in 1956. Although she didn't secure a role, she remained determined and moved to New York City. There, she trained with Uta Hagen at the Herbert Berghof Studio and gained experience in off-Broadway productions.
Her first television role came as a witness in the courtroom series, ‘The Verdict Is Yours’. With a career spanning over 25 years, she starred in shows like ‘Route 66’, ‘Surfside 6’, ‘Rendezvous’, ‘The Fugitive’, ‘Judd for the Defense’, ‘Gunsmoke’, ‘Bonanza’, ‘I Dream of Jeannie’, ‘The Andy Griffith Show’, to name a few.
One of her most notable roles was Lou-Ann Poovie - Gomer's love interest in ‘Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.’ She also made significant contributions to soap operas, starting with her role as Meg Baldwin on ‘General Hospital’ in 1969. She continued in this role until 1973 when her character was written off the show. In addition to her television work, MacRae's film credits include ‘Live in a Goldfish Bowl’, and Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘The Conversation’, among others.
The news of her death has sent shockwaves among her fans. Her fans took to social media to express their shock and pay tributes. One fan said, “SAD FAREWELL - Elizabeth MacRae. A versatile actress who had many roles in movies and TV, both comedies and dramas, but I will always best remember her as Lou Ann Poovie on the Gomer Pyle show. RIP.” A second fan commented, “Rest in peace, Lou Ann.” A third fan wrote, “I didn’t know the actress that played Meg Baldwin was still alive all these years.”
As reported by Deadline, MacRae and her husband, Charles Day Halsey Jr., relocated to North Carolina and later returned to their hometown of Fayetteville. She is survived by her five stepchildren: Terry Halsey, Peter Halsey, Hugh Halsey, Cate Halsey, and Alex Halsey Topper.
The actor was 88. May her soul rest in peace.