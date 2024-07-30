'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 4: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman’s Superhero Film Crosses Rs 70 Crore Mark In India

Directed by Shawn Levy, 'Deadpool And Wolverine' hit the theatres in India on July 26. It received positive reviews from critics and audiences. It is one of the top 10 biggest Hollywood openings in India, and has joined the likes of 'Avengers: Endgame', 'Avatar: The Way of Water', 'Spiderman: No Way Home', 'Avengers: Infinity War', and 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' has no major competitors at the box office currently. So, it is likely to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in India within its first week.