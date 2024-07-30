'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 4: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman’s Superhero Film Crosses Rs 70 Crore Mark In India

'Deadpool And Wolverine' has taken the box office by storm. After having a great start worldwide, the Marvel superhero film is showing no signs of slowing down. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' box office performance proves that people still love this genre. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer failed to pass the Monday test in India. As per a report in industry tracker Sacnilk, it collected only Rs 6.75 crore on day 4. The film opened to Rs 21 crore and on day 2, Saturday, the film earned Rs 22.65 crore. On day 3, 'Deadpool And Wolverine's box office collection in India was Rs 22.3 crore. The four-day-collection of the film stands at Rs 72.7 crore.
'Deadpool And Wolverine' had an overall 14.85% English occupancy on Monday. Night shows had the highest occupancy of 22.49%, evening shows had an attendance of 15.29%, afternoon shows witnessed 12.03% and morning shows had 9.58%.
Directed by Shawn Levy, 'Deadpool And Wolverine' hit the theatres in India on July 26. It received positive reviews from critics and audiences. It is one of the top 10 biggest Hollywood openings in India, and has joined the likes of 'Avengers: Endgame', 'Avatar: The Way of Water', 'Spiderman: No Way Home', 'Avengers: Infinity War', and 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' has no major competitors at the box office currently. So, it is likely to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in India within its first week.
'Deadpool and Wolverine' reportedly earned around $440 million (Rs 3600+ crore) worldwide.
For the unversed, 'Deadpool & Wolverine' is the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a sequel to 'Deadpool' (2016) and 'Deadpool 2' (2018). Apart from Ryan and Hugh, it has a star-studded cast including Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Emma Corrin, Leslie Uggams, Aaron Stanford, and Matthew Macfadyen among others.