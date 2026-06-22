Annecy 2026 Opens With Minions & Monsters Premiere & Marjane Satrapi Homage

“Annecy not only provides this moment to celebrate animation but it also gives an opportunity to honor Illumination and its artistry… I’m particularly excited because I love this movie so much and tonight I get to share my appreciation for all of the care which has been poured into every one of the frames of this movie by hundreds of artists sitting in the center of Paris at Illumination Studios,” Meledandri asserted. Meledandri and Coffin were also awarded special plaques for Annecy’s Wall of Fame. Illumination has been at the forefront of French feature animation for years. Minions & Monsters opens in U.S. theaters on July 1.