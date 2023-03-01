Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Hollywood Filmmaker Kevin Taft Wants To Take Fitness Tips From NTR Jr

Home Art & Entertainment

Hollywood Filmmaker Kevin Taft Wants To Take Fitness Tips From NTR Jr

During the recent HCA awards in LA Hollywood filmmaker Kevin Taft praised Indian actor NTR Jr's physique and mentioned how he was "Bouncing in his seat" after watching NTR Jr's performance as Komaram Bheem.

Kevin Taft, NTR Jr
Kevin Taft, NTR Jr IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 6:30 pm

During the recent HCA awards in LA Hollywood filmmaker Kevin Taft praised Indian actor NTR Jr's physique and mentioned how he was "Bouncing in his seat" after watching NTR Jr's performance as Komaram Bheem.

The Hollywood filmmaker was in awe of the actor for performing epic stunts like riding the motorcycle while juggling and commanding a pack of wild animals and roaring back at the tiger.

"It had me bouncing in my seat, cheering at the screen and desperately wanted to share the experience with my friends. With one of the most engaging and electrifying performances to grace the silver screen. I rose, I roared and if I don't get the name NTR Jr's personal trainer, I revolt."

Up next, NTR Jr will be seen in NTR 30 by Janatha Garage director Koratala Siva. He will also be working with KGF director Prashanth Neel on NTR31.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hollywood Filmmaker Kevin Taft NTR Jr Actor/Actress Komaram Bheem Hollywood Critics Association RRR
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Light Rain Likely In Parts Of Rajasthan Over Next 2 Days

Light Rain Likely In Parts Of Rajasthan Over Next 2 Days

'Shiksha Mandal' Actor Sandeep Goyat Shifts Gears, Plays Grey Character In 'InCar'

'Shiksha Mandal' Actor Sandeep Goyat Shifts Gears, Plays Grey Character In 'InCar'