Hiphop-R&B Girl Group XG Release A New Rap Video Featuring 4 Members

High-powered girl group XG have come out with a new rap video featuring their four members.

Girl Band 'XG'
Girl Band 'XG' YouTube

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Nov 2022 6:07 pm

On Friday, a video entitled '[XG TAPE #2] GALZ XYPHER (Jurin, Harvey, Maya and Cocona)' was posted to YouTube.

The video features individual performances from XG's rappers: Jurin, Harvey, Maya and Cocona, with each of their own different beats and original lyrics.

The video will feature four samples, containing lyrics in English, Japanese and Korean - all in an unrivaled performance that is uniquely XG.

XG are a seven-member HipHop/R&B girl group consisting of Jurin, Chisa, Harvey, Hinata, Juria, Maya and Cocona.

They made waves worldwide with their second single 'MASCARA'. Last month, XG released solo vocal performances by Chisa, Juria and Hinata receiving huge acclaim worldwide.

