Hindi Remake Of SS Rajamouli's 'Chatrapathi' Wraps Up Shooting

Hindi Remake Of SS Rajamouli's 'Chatrapathi' Wraps Up Shooting

The official Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli's Telugu blockbuster 'Chatrapathi' is all set for its nationwide release. The film produced by Dr Jayantilal Gada under Pen Studios marks the big Bollywood debut of Sreenivas Bellamkonda and was launched by SS Rajamouli in Hyderabad as he inaugurated the mahurat of the film.

Updated: 21 Feb 2023 4:47 pm

The official Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli's Telugu blockbuster 'Chatrapathi' is all set for its nationwide release. The film produced by Dr Jayantilal Gada under Pen Studios marks the big Bollywood debut of Sreenivas Bellamkonda and was launched by SS Rajamouli in Hyderabad as he inaugurated the mahurat of the film.

Starring 'Bahubali' fame Prabhas, the Telugu action-drama 'Chatrapathi' was filled with emotion and took audiences through the exploitation faced by immigrants who come to India from the places far away and live without any official identity.

The Hindi remake directed by VV Vinayak starring Sreenivas Bellamkonda, that has been mounted on a massive scale and shot extensively on grand sets in Hyderabad has finally wrapped up its shoot and is gearing for its nationwide release.

While details are under wraps at the moment, sources in the unit say that the makers will be making a big announcement soon.

The Hindi version was launched in July 2021 with SS Rajamouli giving the muhurat shot clap.

While Sreenivas Bellamkonda will reprise Prabhas' role in the action-drama, the makers have kept the identity of the female lead under wraps and an announcement is expected shortly.

Tags

Art & Entertainment SS Rajamouli Chatrapathi Prabhas Tollywood Actors Sreenivasan Vv Vinayak Hindi Remake Bollywood
