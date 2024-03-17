Hilary Duff's Husband Joins Her Ex Joel Madden For Coffee

Actress-singer Hilary Duff's husband, Matthew Koma, and her ex-boyfriend Joel Madden went out on a coffee outing together in Los Angeles.
Both men opted for casual dressing for the outing as they strolled and chatted, reports ‘People’ magazine. Madden, 45, wore a matching dark blue sweatshirt and pants, with a black baseball cap on his head. Koma, 36, paired a light blue shirt with grey sweats and wore sunglasses and an olive green cap.
As per ‘People’, the pictures marked the first time Koma -- who is currently expecting his third child with Duff, 36 -- was seen out publicly since revealing that he was undergoing a vasectomy.
The musician shared several slides about the procedure on his Instagram story. "It's vasectomy day!!!!!!" he captioned a selfie taken in his car.
After the procedure, he shared a photo of himself in a hospital cap and gown. "It's honestly not bad at all. Like better than going to the dentist for sure", he captioned the image.