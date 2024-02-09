Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer romantic comedy ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ (TBMAUJ) hit the screens this Friday. The unique plot revolves around a man who develops unusual, romantic feelings for a robot.
A special screening was held on Thursday a few hours prior to the theatrical release, which many Bollywood celebrities attended. Apart from the lead pair, the screening was attended by Kriti’s older sibling Nupur Sanon. Shahid was accompanied by his wife Mira Rajput, brother Ishaan Khatter and mother Neelima Azeem. Other celebs like Janhvi Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani also graced the special event with their presence.
Post the screening, many well-wishes poured in from the ones who watched the film, deemed to be a laughing riot. Amidst these, Shahid’s wife, Mira, took to her Instagram stories to laud the entire cast and crew of the film. Here’s what she had to say about the film.
Sharing a still from the unique love story of a film, she wrote, “Complete laughter riot! Entertainment overload after ages! Love, laughter, masti, dancing and heart touching message at the end.”
Coming to the lead actors’ performances, she wrote, “Kriti Sanon, you were Pitch Perfect. Shahid Kapoor, The OG Lover-Boy, there’s no one like you. You made my heart melt.” She also requested audiences to go and watch the film, stating, “Watch TBMAUJ now.”
Summing up the entire film in a sentence, she said, “Dil se hasaaya (made me laugh from the heart), stomach is hurting.”
Check it out here:
In ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,’ Aryan, played by Shahid Kapoor, is a scientist who ends up having romantic feelings for Kriti Sanon’s character, Sifra (Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation), and gets into trouble as he eventually learns that she is, in fact, a humanoid robot.
Marking the debut directorial of Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film has released in theatres on February 9.