Saturday, Feb 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Here's Why Selena Gomez's Picture With Simi Khadra Has Gone Viral

There had been rumours about singer Selena Gomez being unhappy about Simi Khadra allegedly dating her ex-BF The Weeknd. Gomez posted a picture on Instagram with the twin sisters Simi Khadra and Haze Khadra and shut down the rumours.

Here's Why Selena Gomez's Picture With Simi Khadra Has Gone Viral
Selena Gomez Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Feb 2022 5:35 pm

Days after the Canadian singer The Weeknd was spotted kissing Simi Khadra from DJ duo sisters Simi Khadra and Haze Khadra, singer Selena Gomez shared a photo on Instagram. The post was a signal to all the fans stating that Gomez had no issues with her ex-BF dating Simi Khadra. 

Gomez captioned the pic as, “Since 2013.” This was a pic with the twin sisters and it ended up shutting down the social media buzz of a possible tension in Gomez's life because of her ex dating Simi Khadra. Well, the picture cleared out all the social media rumours.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Related stories

Social Media Is Unhealthy, Says 26-Year-Old Singer Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Underwent A kidney Transplant, Guess Who Donated Her The Kidney?

Over the weekend, the 'Blinding Lights' singer was seen locking lips with Khadra, 29, while celebrating his 32nd birthday in Las Vegas. On Wednesday, however, a source told PEOPLE that the pair were not yet officially in a relationship.

"He's dating and is not in a committed relationship with anyone," says a source as per a report on PEOPLE magazine.

Earlier this month, The Weeknd and Simi Khadra were seen together in photos shared by the Daily Mail as they met for dinner at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles on February 3. Prior to the dinner, the two had been linked romantically after being spotted leaving the singer's album release party at Delilah in West Hollywood in January.

Gomez, 29, and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) dated from January to October 2017 following his on-again-off-again relationship with supermodel Bella Hadid, whom Khadra is believed to be friends with.

Gomez sang her ex's praises, telling Billboard she and The Weeknd were still close despite the breakup. "Something that I'm really proud of is that there's such a true friendship [between me and The Weeknd]," she told the outlet. "I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me," Gomez had said.

Well, that should clear the air about the rumours.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Disc Jockey (DJ) Singer Artist Instagram Social Media Rumors Social Media Billboard Music Award Music Selena Gomez The Weeknd Bella Hadid Las Vegas Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The Untarnished standard of Journalism

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & EntertainmentMore

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Movie Review: Alia Bhatt's Shining Performance Overshadows The Predictable Storyline

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Movie Review: Alia Bhatt's Shining Performance Overshadows The Predictable Storyline