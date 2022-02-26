Here's Why Selena Gomez's Picture With Simi Khadra Has Gone Viral

Days after the Canadian singer The Weeknd was spotted kissing Simi Khadra from DJ duo sisters Simi Khadra and Haze Khadra, singer Selena Gomez shared a photo on Instagram. The post was a signal to all the fans stating that Gomez had no issues with her ex-BF dating Simi Khadra.

Gomez captioned the pic as, “Since 2013.” This was a pic with the twin sisters and it ended up shutting down the social media buzz of a possible tension in Gomez's life because of her ex dating Simi Khadra. Well, the picture cleared out all the social media rumours.

Over the weekend, the 'Blinding Lights' singer was seen locking lips with Khadra, 29, while celebrating his 32nd birthday in Las Vegas. On Wednesday, however, a source told PEOPLE that the pair were not yet officially in a relationship.

"He's dating and is not in a committed relationship with anyone," says a source as per a report on PEOPLE magazine.

Earlier this month, The Weeknd and Simi Khadra were seen together in photos shared by the Daily Mail as they met for dinner at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles on February 3. Prior to the dinner, the two had been linked romantically after being spotted leaving the singer's album release party at Delilah in West Hollywood in January.

Gomez, 29, and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) dated from January to October 2017 following his on-again-off-again relationship with supermodel Bella Hadid, whom Khadra is believed to be friends with.

Gomez sang her ex's praises, telling Billboard she and The Weeknd were still close despite the breakup. "Something that I'm really proud of is that there's such a true friendship [between me and The Weeknd]," she told the outlet. "I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me," Gomez had said.

Well, that should clear the air about the rumours.