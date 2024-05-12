Art & Entertainment

'Heeramandi': Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Taha Shah Badussha Arrive In Style At Success Bash Of The Series

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the star cast of 'Heeramandi' attended the success party of the web series.

'Heeramandi' Success Party Photo: Yogen Shah
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grand project, ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ has undoubtedly been the most discussed project of the month. Since its release on May 1, the web series has consistently grabbed attention for its content, performances, and behind-the-scenes stories.

After weeks of its release, the cast and director of the show came together for a celebration of its well-deserved success. The star-cast, including Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Taha Shah Badussha, Fardeen Khan and others, along with the director were papped on Saturday, May 11.

Heeramandi’ has garnered the most acclaim for its grandeur, traditional costumes, and direction. Therefore, the success bash was expected to reflect these qualities through their attires. From the stunning leading ladies to the actors portraying Nawabs in the series, everyone made a lasting impression by bringing their A-game to the table when it came to style.

Catch a glimpse here:

Sonakshi Sinha looked stunning in an elegant black ethnic ensemble.

Aditi Rao Hydari was spotted wearing a brocade jacket kurti paired with a sharara, looking as ethereal as ever.

Taha Shah Badussha, the latest heartthrob of the internet, looked regal in his all-black kurta set.

Mom-to-be Richa Chadha also exuded style in a pink ethnic suit.

As for the others, Manisha Koirala stunned in a simple yet elegant salwar suit, while Sharmin Segal looked gorgeous in a baby-blue set. Sanjeeda Sheikh exuded regal charm in yellow. The father-son duo, Shekhar and Adhyayan Suman, donned contrasting colors. Fardeen Khan brought some much-needed funk to the success party. Meanwhile, the director opted for an all-white ensemble.

‘Heeramandi’ transports the audience back into the time period of a pre-independence India, and into the world of courtesans, who once reigned as queens. With love, betrayal and revenge being the central themes, consisting of eight episodes, the series is available to stream on Netflix.

