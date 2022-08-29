Monday, Aug 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Heat Wave: No Ice In Drinks For Audience During Ricky Gervais Shows

Actor-director-writer Ricky Gervais, who has written and directed the British television mockumentary sitcom 'The Office', has banned his audience from having ice in their drinks, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Ricky Gervais
Ricky Gervais Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Aug 2022 11:17 am

Actor-director-writer Ricky Gervais, who has written and directed the British television mockumentary sitcom 'The Office', has banned his audience from having ice in their drinks, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The reason? Well, it's something that disturbs his performance on a microscopic level. The comic reckons the clinking of the cubes in people's glasses interrupts the flow of his stand-up shows.

According to Mirror.co.uk, the ban was in force as Ricky, 61, tested out gags at London's Leicester Square Theatre in preparation for taking his new show on the road. 'The Office' star, who is said to have another Netflix special in the works, drew grumbles from fans with his quirky ban.

An audience member joked: "He's a perfectionist, but he needs to chill out."

In one of the shows, the sharp-tongued comic turned on someone he spotted nibbling a snack in his seat, snapping: "Didn't have your dinner?" Turning to the audience, he then said: "He's having a f***ing picnic!"

Ricky has already hit the headlines for recruiting his own team of bodyguards for the shows after fellow comedian Dave Chappelle and author Salman Rushdie were both attacked on stage.

The 'After Life' creator bolstered his security detail to protect him while he tests new material at the Soho theatre - which is so small that members of the audience sit just a few feet away from the performers.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ricky Gervais The Office British Television Mockumentary Sitcom Live Shows London Iced Drinks
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
BAN
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bilkis Bano Case: They Are Brahmins With Good Sanskaar, Says BJP MLA On Released Convicts

Bilkis Bano Case: They Are Brahmins With Good Sanskaar, Says BJP MLA On Released Convicts

SKY Enters Record Books After 117 Vs ENG

SKY Enters Record Books After 117 Vs ENG