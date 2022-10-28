Have Janhvi Kapoor And Sister Khushi Kapoor Dated The Same Person? Actress Addresses Rumours 

Around Diwali festivities, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted with two of her rumoured exes -- Shikhar Pahariya and Akshat Rajan. And since then, the actress’ dating life has been in the news. However, the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, who is currently promoting her upcoming film ‘Mili’, has confirmed in a recent interview that she is single.

Not just that, when asked about the worst thing that she has read about herself, Janhvi revealed to Bollywood Bubble, “That I was dating Akshat Rajan, who is my childhood best friend, and then I broke up with him and now Khushi is dating him.” She further clarified that the rumours were not true, and added, “None of us ever dated him. He has just been our bestest friend since we were babies.”

When asked about being linked up to another friend of hers, Orhan Awatramani, the actress denied that and claimed that ‘she is single right now’.

The speculation comes weeks after Karan Johar said that Janhvi and Sara Ali Khan once dated “two brothers”, who used to live in the same residential complex as his, in Bandra. Karan had said on his show ‘Koffee With Karan 7’, “You both dated two brothers. And the commonality between the three of us is that they both used to live in my building.” Karan was said to be referring to Veer Paharyia and Shikhar Pahariya.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with ‘Dhadak’ in 2018. Her next film ‘Mili’ is a survival thriller, which stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. It is directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by Boney Kapoor, and is a remake of the director’s own 2019 Malayalam film ‘Helen’. It will be released on November 4.

Khushi, on the other hand, will make her Bollywood debut with Netflix film ‘The Archies’.