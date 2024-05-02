Have Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh Begun Prep For YRF Spy-Verse Film? Viral Pics Suggest So

Actresses Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh are part of the upcoming Yash Raj Films' (YRF) spy-verse movie. The yet-to-be-titled film is directed by ‘The Railway Men’ fame Shiv Rawail, who made his debut with the series. It is the first female-led spy universe film of YRF's spy universe. As per reports, Alia and Sharvari have begun prepping for the film. A couple of pics of both have gone viral on social media, suggesting that they are preparing for their roles.
Nothing much about the film has been revealed yet but it will be a great spectacle to watch. The prep pics of both the leading ladies have created excitement among their fans. The pics that are doing the rounds on social media seemed to be from their training sessions. In one of the photos, Alia is seen posing alongside her trainer in the gym. The other pic shows Sharvari with the same trainer. Sharing the photos on Instagram, the trainer wrote, "Memories #shooting #movies."
Advertisement
Have a look at the viral pics here.
It is said that in the film, Alia Bhatt will play a female agent, while Sharvari, will play a super-agent, who will be joining Alia on a mission. It is billed as one of the most ambitious action spy film led by female protagonists.
It is to be noted that, this film of Alia and Sharvari marks the seventh installment of the YRF Spy Universe. The hit films in the franchise are 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'War', 'Pathaan', 'Tiger 3', and the upcoming 'War 2'.
Recently, there were reports that producer Aditya Chopra is leaving no stone unturned to make the film into an action spectacle. It is reported that the spy universe film will have seven big action sequences. Also, there are rumours that Bobby Deol is also part of it.