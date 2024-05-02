Art & Entertainment

Have Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh Begun Prep For YRF Spy-Verse Film? Viral Pics Suggest So

As per reports, Alia and Sharvari have begun prepping for the film. The yet-to-be-titled YRF spy-verse film is directed by ‘The Railway Men’ fame Shiv Rawail.

Advertisement

Instagra
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh Photo: Instagra
info_icon

Actresses Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh are part of the upcoming Yash Raj Films' (YRF) spy-verse movie. The yet-to-be-titled film is directed by ‘The Railway Men’ fame Shiv Rawail, who made his debut with the series. It is the first female-led spy universe film of YRF's spy universe. As per reports, Alia and Sharvari have begun prepping for the film. A couple of pics of both have gone viral on social media, suggesting that they are preparing for their roles.

Nothing much about the film has been revealed yet but it will be a great spectacle to watch. The prep pics of both the leading ladies have created excitement among their fans. The pics that are doing the rounds on social media seemed to be from their training sessions. In one of the photos, Alia is seen posing alongside her trainer in the gym. The other pic shows Sharvari with the same trainer. Sharing the photos on Instagram, the trainer wrote, "Memories #shooting #movies."

Advertisement

Have a look at the viral pics here.

Sharvari Wagh with her trainer
Sharvari Wagh with her trainer Photo: Instagram
info_icon

It is said that in the film, Alia Bhatt will play a female agent, while Sharvari, will play a super-agent, who will be joining Alia on a mission. It is billed as one of the most ambitious action spy film led by female protagonists.

It is to be noted that, this film of Alia and Sharvari marks the seventh installment of the YRF Spy Universe. The hit films in the franchise are 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'War', 'Pathaan', 'Tiger 3', and the upcoming 'War 2'.

Recently, there were reports that producer Aditya Chopra is leaving no stone unturned to make the film into an action spectacle. It is reported that the spy universe film will have seven big action sequences. Also, there are rumours that Bobby Deol is also part of it.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates
  2. 'Barsatein' Co-Stars Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon Are Reportedly In A 'Serious' Relationship, To Get Engaged Soon
  3. Google Layoffs: Company Fires 200 'Core' Team Employees
  4. 'The 8 Show' Trailer Review: Ryu Jun-yeol And Seven Others Are In An Endless Loop Of Greed In An Irresistible, Brutal Game
  5. Gangsta Rap: Pappu Yadav In Bihar
  6. Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raag Darbari In Dharwad
  7. Uma Ramanan Dies At 69: Tamil Playback Singer Passes Away Due To Ill Health
  8. India T20 World Squad Selection LIVE: Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar To Face The Media