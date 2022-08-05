Happy Birthday Kajol: When The Actress Revealed How She Fell In Love With Ajay Devgn

Actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn are one the most loved couples in Bollywood and their love story is no less than a fairy tale romance. However, their contrasting personalities is something that everyone is always in awe of. While the actress is chirpy and talkative, Ajay is known for his calm demeanor. Now as Kajol celebrates her 48th birthday today, let’s go down memory lane and talk about the time when the actress revealed how she fell in love with her now-husband.

In 2018, during an episode of Neha Dhupia’s show ‘No Filter Neha’, Kajol had said, “Nobody wanted us to get married besides his family and my family. My family also was iffy. My dad (late filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee) didn’t talk to me for a week when I told him I wanted to get married. He was just like, ‘Why do you want to get married, you’re so young and your career is doing so well,’ and I was like, ‘But I want to get married!’ Ajay and I were very different people, so lots of people had reservations as to what we would be like as a couple, and we were not very social even then. Not a lot of people had met us together or knew what we were like together.”

Well, all's well that ends well. Isn’t it?

Meanwhile, on the occasion, exactly at midnight, Ajay shared a sweet birthday message for his wife, along with a video with glamorous pictures of the actress in a red gown. He captioned it as, “When she calls, I never fail to pick up (wink emoji). Happy birthday dearest @kajol.”

For the unversed, the two met on the sets of their 1995 film ‘Hulchul’. After dating for almost 4 years, they tied the knot on February 24, 1999. Kajol and Ajay are parents to their daughter Nysa Devgan and son Yug Devgan.