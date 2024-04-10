Art & Entertainment

Grateful Incredible Opportunity To Be Part Of 'Monkey Man': Singapore's Indian Origin Actor

Mathi Alagan, an Indian-origin Singaporean actor, says it was an "incredible opportunity" to feature in Dev Patel's directorial debut "Monkey Man".

Advertisement

Getty%20Images
Mathi Alagan Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

Mathi Alagan, an Indian-origin Singaporean actor, says it was an "incredible opportunity" to feature in Dev Patel's directorial debut "Monkey Man".

Inspired by the legend of Lord Hanuman, "Monkey Man" is set in Mumbai and features Patel as Kid, who is out to avenge a past wrong.

Alagan expressed gratitude towards Patel, the star of multiple Oscar-winning movie "Slumdog Millionaire" as well as films like "Hotel Mumbai", "The Personal History of David Copperfield" and "The Green Knight".

"Grateful beyond words for the incredible opportunity to be a part of Monkey Man, helmed by a true legend in the industry. Working alongside Dev Patel has been an absolute honour and a masterclass in itself," the 59-year-old actor wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

Advertisement

Alagan, who has a small role as an arms dealer in "Monkey Man", also shared a clip of his scene from the movie, which was released in Singapore last week.

"His and his team's vision, dedication and passion for storytelling have left an indelible mark on me. It's been a journey of learning, growth, and sheer joy. Thank you for trusting me with a role in your creation. Thankful that the world is witnesses the magic we've crafted as a team," he added in the post.

In Singapore, the actor has starred in local television series "Tanglin" (2015 to 2018) and legal drama "Code Of Law" (2012 to 2020).

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Actors Who Have Played Biographical Figures On The Silver Screen
  3. Chhattisgarh: 12 Killed As Bus Falls Into Mine Pit In Durg; PM Modi Reacts
  4. What Is The 1864 Arizona Abortion Law? Supreme Court Issues Near-Total Abortion Ban Based On 160-Year-Old Law In The US State
  5. Eid 2024: Songs To Rule Your Playlist This Festive Season
  6. PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  7. Elections 2024: Rahul Hits Back At BJP Over Manifesto Row; Complaint Against PM Modi Over Poll Code Violation
  8. Sports World LIVE: Sumit Nagal Faces Holger Rune In Monte Carlo Masters Round Of 32