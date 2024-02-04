The 66th Annual Grammy Awards is set to take place on February 4 in Los Angeles. Honouring the best in music, the prestigious ceremony will be hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time. The list of nominations and presenters created a lot of buzz on social media. As we wait for the list of winners to be announced, here is the full list of the artists who will be performing at the Grammys this time.
Grammy Awards 2024: Billie Eilish To Dua Lipa, Here Is The Full List Of Performers Who Will Grace The Stage
Ahead of the Grammy Awards 2024, here is the full list of artists who will be performing at the prestigious music awards. Check out the full list here.
The Grammys 2024 will be organized at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The award ceremony has used this venue for 21 out of the past 25 years.
Here’s the full list of artists who will be performing at the Premiere Ceremony at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.
Adam Blackstone
Brandy Clark
Gaby Moreno
Harvey Mason
J. Ivy
Jordin Sparks
Kirk Franklin
Larkin Poe
Laufey
Robert Glasper
Pentatonix
Sheila E.
Terrace Martin
Apart from the performance by these iconic legends, here is the list of artists who will be performing at the main ceremony.
Billie Eilish
Billy Joel – ‘Turn the Lights Back On’
Burna Boy, 21 Savage, Brandy
Dua Lipa
Joni Mitchell, Brandi Carlile, Meryl Streep, Sandra Hüller
Luke Combs, Tracy Chapman – ‘Fast Car’
Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’
Stevie Wonder, Annie Lennox, Wendy & Lisa, Fantasia, Jon Batiste (In Memoriam)
SZA
Travis Scott
U2
SZA received the highest number of nominations. The singer received nine nods. This was followed by Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers, and Serban Ghenea who received seven nominations. This also marks the first time Joni Mitchell will make a Grammy performance debut.