Grammy Awards 2024: Billie Eilish To Dua Lipa, Here Is The Full List Of Performers Who Will Grace The Stage

Ahead of the Grammy Awards 2024, here is the full list of artists who will be performing at the prestigious music awards. Check out the full list here.

February 4, 2024

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards is set to take place on February 4 in Los Angeles. Honouring the best in music, the prestigious ceremony will be hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time. The list of nominations and presenters created a lot of buzz on social media. As we wait for the list of winners to be announced, here is the full list of the artists who will be performing at the Grammys this time.

The Grammys 2024 will be organized at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The award ceremony has used this venue for 21 out of the past 25 years.

Here’s the full list of artists who will be performing at the Premiere Ceremony at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

  • Adam Blackstone

  • Brandy Clark

  • Gaby Moreno

  • Harvey Mason

  • J. Ivy

  • Jordin Sparks

  • Kirk Franklin

  • Larkin Poe

  • Laufey

  • Robert Glasper

  • Pentatonix

  • Sheila E.

  • Terrace Martin

Apart from the performance by these iconic legends, here is the list of artists who will be performing at the main ceremony.

  • Billie Eilish

  • Billy Joel – ‘Turn the Lights Back On’

  • Burna Boy, 21 Savage, Brandy

  • Dua Lipa

  • Joni Mitchell, Brandi Carlile, Meryl Streep, Sandra Hüller

  • Luke Combs, Tracy Chapman – ‘Fast Car’

  • Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’

  • Stevie Wonder, Annie Lennox, Wendy & Lisa, Fantasia, Jon Batiste (In Memoriam)

  • Olivia Rodrigo

  • SZA

  • Travis Scott

  • U2

SZA received the highest number of nominations. The singer received nine nods. This was followed by Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers, and Serban Ghenea who received seven nominations. This also marks the first time Joni Mitchell will make a Grammy performance debut.

