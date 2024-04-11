Get Your Fix Of Action Thrills With 'Flower of Evil', 'Secret Fauji' And More On OTT

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is coming right up in theatres very soon. But why wait to watch a jaw-dropping action thriller until it gets released. Here comes a list of five perfect action-thrillers for you to check put on various OTT platforms.
1. 'Code M'
If you are a crime thriller lover, here is 'Code M' waiting for you on Jio Cinema. Jennifer Winget as Monica Mehra has played an army officer role so well. Her performance in the film is applaudable as she gets deeper into the investigative role.
This role brings in front the important qualities of an army officer like navigating through complexities, showing military justice and others.
2. 'Super Yoddha'
If you love to listen to a story than to watch it, here is one such amazing thriller waiting for you on Pocket FM. This is the story of a young prodigy who secures the highest rank of a 100-year old clan.
His success stays for a short period of time where his fiancé helps him with winning it back forms the rest of the story.
3. 'Criminal Justice'
Here is an amazing crime thriller if you wish to watch one on Disney + Hotstar. Each and every episode makes the audience delve more into the story and experience the complex narratives and moral dilemmas that unfold.
4. 'Flower of Evil'
If you are looking for a fresh and new people on-screen with a thriller story, here is 'Flower of Evil' available on MX Player.
This drama follows the story of Baek Hee Sung which was played by Lee Joong-gi with a dark secret where his wife Cha Ji Won, a detective uncovers the truth about her husband.
5. 'Secret Fauji'
Here's one more thriller 'Secret Fauji' for you to listen on Pocket FM. This story revolves around a former soldier who was best in his battalion where he battles against a chemical ailment.
Kabir Shekhawat plays the lead role and his role embarks a dangerous journey as he lost his former position. This turns out to be a must listen audio drama filled with love and espionage.
Which among these thrillers would you like to watch? Do share with us.