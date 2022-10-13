George Clooney Reveals Why He's 'Not Allowed' To Give Marriage Advice To Anyone

Hollywood star George Clooney thinks that he tied the knot too late to give marriage advice.



The 61-year-old star, who married Amal Clooney, 44, eight years ago, has learned to shift his priorities and focus on what matters most, by finding "all the things that we have in common and not worry about the little things," reports aceshowbiz.com.



However, he told E! News: "Because I started so late, I'm not allowed to give advice to anyone. I have to look at it as if I'm the luckiest human being alive and then just appreciate that."



However, the 'Ticket to Paradise' actor, who has five-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with the human rights lawyer, admitted his long wait to settle down has helped him look at things "a little differently." He explained: "We agree on most things. When you're 61, which apparently I am... As you get older, you're kind of looking at things a little differently."



Clooney noted one thing "people always worry about" might be paint colours when a couple is renovating a house. He added: "Amal wants to paint the wall yellow. And if I was younger, I feel like that's a stupid colour. And now you just go, 'I don't care. Who cares if a wall's yellow?'"



The Hollywood star recently insisted that he and his wife have "never" had an argument in their eight years of marriage. He said: "It does start with love. That's sort of the whole secret to it. It's just been easy. Like the easiest thing we have done in our lives thus far. We've never had an argument."



The "Tomorrowland" star went on to explain that he was "taken" with Amal the minute he laid eyes on her and heaped praise on her, describing his wife as "extraordinarily smart and beautiful."



He added: "It was easy, it was the minute she walked in the door, I was just taken by her. And the fun part was, I didn't know whether she would like me or any of those things. And then she's this extraordinarily fun smart beautiful great woman and I was just very taken with her, and I started writing her letters."

