Grammys 2022: 'Leave the Door Open' To 'Happier Than Ever,' Contenders For 'Record Of The Year'

Grammys are the most prestigious awards globally in the field of music. The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. This is the first time the ceremony is being held in Sin City. The Recording Academy's awards will honour musical artists, composers, and albums in 86 categories, which is an increase from last year's 84 categories. This is the first time the event is being held in Sin City.

Jazz and R&B musician Jon Batiste leads the nominations with 11 nods. If he wins even a single trophy, that will be his debut Grammy award. Doja Cat, H.E.R., and Justin Bieber follow with 8 nods each.

In India the event will be shown live on SonyLIV, the streaming service of Sony Entertainment Television. The timing is 5:30 am onwards on Monday, April 4.

From Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's eargasmic track 'Leave the Door Open' to Billie Eilish's melancholic ballad 'Happier Than Ever', Here is a list of songs nominated for the 'Record Of The Year' category at Grammy's 2022.

ABBA - 'I Still Have Faith in You'

'I Still Have Faith in You' is a harmonious power ballad by Swedish pop music group ABBA. It was released as a dual single with 'Don't Shut Me Down' on September 2, 2021, from the band's ninth studio album and first in 40 years, 'Voyage.' The track has been described as "an ode to their friendship and to the bonds that have matured and survived despite divorce and heartbreak"

Jon Batiste - 'FREEDOM'

'FREEDOM' is the tenth song on Jon Batiste’s 2021 studio album ‘WE ARE.’ The song serves as an anthem for Black power and liberation. 'FREEDOM' is an uplifting track in every way, and the swift verses with jazzy undertones and snappy beats offer a feel-good vibe to listeners.

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - 'I Get a Kick Out Of You'

Cole Porter's song 'I Get a Kick Out of You; was first performed in the 1934 Broadway musical Anything Goes and then in the 1936 film version. Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett covered the song on their second joint album, 'Love for Sale.' On August 3, 2021, it was released as the album's first single. Originally performed by Ethel Merman, it has been recorded by a slew of notable artists, including Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald.

Silk Sonic - 'Leave the Door Open'

'Leave the Door Open' is the debut song by American super-duo Silk Sonic, which includes Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak. It was released as the lead single from Silk Sonic's debut studio album 'An Evening with Silk' Sonic on March 5, 2021. While Mars is no stranger to No. 1s, 'Leave the Door Open' gave Anderson his first No. 1 on the Hot 100, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, and Rhythmic Airplay.

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon - 'Peaches'

'Peaches,' the fifth song from Justin Bieber's sixth studio album, Justice, has been hailed as an album highlight. The song was written by Bieber, Caesar, and Giveon, as well as producers Harv and Shndo. 'Peaches' debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, giving Bieber his seventh number-one single on the chart, while also giving Caesar and Giveon their first number-one.

Brandi Carlile - 'Right On Time'

'Right on Time' was released as the lead single from her seventh studio album In These Silent Days on July 21, 2021. Carlile wrote the song while she was quarantined in the Washington countryside during the early days of the Covid-19 outbreak. The music video for the song was directed by American actress Courteney Cox.

Doja Cat feat. SZA - 'Kiss Me More'

'Kiss Me More' is a song by singer SZA and rapper Doja Cat from the latter's third studio album Planet Her. The song was nominated for three Grammys, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Doja Cat said: "I wanted to make a song about kissing. I just thought it would be cute. That doesn't happen too often, but just a song that's solely about kissing."

Billie Eilish - 'Happier Than Ever'

'Happier Than Ever' is a somber ballad by singer Billie Eilish that talks about heartbreak and features haunting vocals by the singer. The song was released as the sixth single of Eilish's album of the same name. The song received widespread acclaim from critics and fans alike, the song has received four nominations, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year At the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Lil Nas X - 'MONTERO' (Call Me By Your Name)'

'Montero (Call Me by Your Name)' is a song written and performed by rapper and vocalist Lil Nas X. Since its debut on March 26, 2021, the groovy single has been on various Instagram reels. The track is noted for its queer undertones, including sexually explicit homosexual lyrics, and takes its title from the 2017 film 'Call Me by Your Name,' which is about a gay relationship.

Olivia Rodrigo - 'Driver's license'

Olivia Rodrigo's piano-driven hit 'Driver's licence' is a song about heartbreak and grief. ' Drivers License' set a number of milestones, including the Spotify record for the highest single-day streams for a non-holiday song, as well as the largest first-week for a song on Spotify and Amazon Music. Rodrigo became the youngest artist ever to debut at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with the song.