‘Friends’ Reunion Alert: Lisa Kudrow And Courtney Cox Come Together

Who doesn’t love ‘Friends’? People from all over the world have been in love with the story of the famous 6 friends from New York in the popular sitcom ‘Friends’. While the show has been over for 20 years now, the fan following of the show remains at an all time high. After the death of Matthew Perry last year, fans of the show have been waiting to see the rest of the cast come together, and their wishes have finally been granted. Lisa Kudrow and Courtney Cox have come together, and their picture together has people on social media going gaga with joy.
Courtney Cox was sharing some of her latest pics from Los Angeles where she posted a picture with Lisa Kudrow. It was enough for fans to see that their favourite ‘Friends’ stars were catching up and having a fun time. Check out the photo right here:
Advertisement
Not only that, Courtney Cox went on to post some other photos as well from her daily life in the past week. The photo dump definitely shows her flaunting her toned body as well as she posted a video in a two-piece bikini right before jumping into the pool. Courtney Cox shared the pictures with the caption, “Photo dump with all the rain that’s dumping on LA (sic).”
Advertisement
Looking at Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow’s photo together, fans started commenting all sort of lovely things. One wrote, “Ohh my eyes my eyes’ 😍❤️(sic),” which was reference to Lisa Kudrow’s famous line from the show. Another fan commented, “Phoebe and Mon 😍😍(sic),” referring to their character names – Monica Gellar and Phoebe Buffay.
Advertisement
Their picture together definitely makes fans wonder if they both are coming together for a project or are they planning something special for their fans. Do you want Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow to come together along with Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer for a reunion of ‘Friends’ and to remember their good friend Matthew Perry? Share your thoughts with us.