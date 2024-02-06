‘Friends’ Reunion Alert: Lisa Kudrow And Courtney Cox Come Together

Who doesn’t love ‘Friends’? People from all over the world have been in love with the story of the famous 6 friends from New York in the popular sitcom ‘Friends’. While the show has been over for 20 years now, the fan following of the show remains at an all time high. After the death of Matthew Perry last year, fans of the show have been waiting to see the rest of the cast come together, and their wishes have finally been granted. Lisa Kudrow and Courtney Cox have come together, and their picture together has people on social media going gaga with joy.