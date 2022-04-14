Thursday, Apr 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Frank Langella Fired From Netflix Limited Series Following Sexual Harassment Allegations

Veteran actor Frank Langella has been accused of sexual harassment including making inappropriate comments to a female co-actor on the sets of 'The Fall of The House of Usher'. Following the accusation, the actor has been fired from the series.

Frank Langella Fired From Netflix Limited Series Following Sexual Harassment Allegations
Frank Langella Instagram/ @franklangellaofficial

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Apr 2022 10:01 pm

Hollywood actor Frank Langella has been fired from the upcoming Netflix limited series ‘The Fall of The House of Usher’ after an investigation into his alleged misconduct on set began. The 84-year-old actor was to play the role of Roderick Usher in the eight-episode horror series. The series is inspired by many of Edgar Allan Poe's tales. 

According to a report by the Indian Express, now the actor for the role will be recast, even though the show was halfway through the production phase. The scenes shot with Langella will be reshot, as per Deadline. None of the parties, Netflix or Langella, have commented on the investigation or the allegation made against the actor. 

Related stories

James Franco Admits To Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Says He Had Sex Addiction

Raj Kundra Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By Sherlyn Chopra

Indian-Origin Actor Aziz Ansari, Accused Of Sexual Harrasment, Says 'It Was Consensual'

TMZ reported that a probe was started after Langella was accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate comments to a female co-actor on the set. ‘The Fall of The House of Usher’ comes from the team of Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy who worked on ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ and ‘Midnight Mass’.

The limited series will also see Mark Hamill, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell and Carl Lumbly in important roles. Langella, on the other hand, is known for ‘Masters of the Universe’, ‘Robot & Frank’ and ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Frank Langella Hollywood Hollywood Actor Netflix Netflix Limited Series Art And Entertainment Sexual Harassment Inappropriate Comments Frank Langella Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ashneer Grover To Write To RBI To Cancel BharatPe's Banking License If...

Ashneer Grover To Write To RBI To Cancel BharatPe's Banking License If...

Candid Chat With Social Media Influencer Saira Sattani About Life, Social Media, Appreciation, Criticism, And Much More

Candid Chat With Social Media Influencer Saira Sattani About Life, Social Media, Appreciation, Criticism, And Much More