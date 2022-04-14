Hollywood actor Frank Langella has been fired from the upcoming Netflix limited series ‘The Fall of The House of Usher’ after an investigation into his alleged misconduct on set began. The 84-year-old actor was to play the role of Roderick Usher in the eight-episode horror series. The series is inspired by many of Edgar Allan Poe's tales.

According to a report by the Indian Express, now the actor for the role will be recast, even though the show was halfway through the production phase. The scenes shot with Langella will be reshot, as per Deadline. None of the parties, Netflix or Langella, have commented on the investigation or the allegation made against the actor.

TMZ reported that a probe was started after Langella was accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate comments to a female co-actor on the set. ‘The Fall of The House of Usher’ comes from the team of Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy who worked on ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ and ‘Midnight Mass’.

The limited series will also see Mark Hamill, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell and Carl Lumbly in important roles. Langella, on the other hand, is known for ‘Masters of the Universe’, ‘Robot & Frank’ and ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’.