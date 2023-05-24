Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Florence Pugh Says Indie Film Community People Were 'Pissed' When She Joined Marvel Cinematic Universe

Home Art & Entertainment

Florence Pugh Says Indie Film Community People Were 'Pissed' When She Joined Marvel Cinematic Universe

Although many would look at joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as a huge career achievement, Florence Pugh said that not everyone thought the same when she landed her role.

florence-pugh
florence-pugh IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2023 7:26 pm

Although many would look at joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as a huge career achievement, Florence Pugh said that not everyone thought the same when she landed her role.

During an interview with Time magazine, published online Tuesday, the actress, who joined the MCU as Yelena Belova with 2021's 'Black Widow', said that some people in the independent film community were "really pissed off," reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Related stories

No Awkward Moment With Ex-Boyfriend Zach Braff On Sets Of 'A Good Person', Says Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield In Talks To Star In Love Story 'We Live In Time'

Florence Pugh Was Told To 'Lose Weight', 'Change Face Shape' To Make It In Hollywood

"They were like, 'Great, now she's gone forever,'" she said.

"And I'm like, 'No, I'm working as hard as I used to work. I've always done back-to-back movies. It's just that people are watching them now. You just have to be a bit more organised with your schedule.'"

Pugh also made an appearance in the Disney+ show Hawkeye. But before Marvel, she made her name in Hollywood with several indie films, including Midsommar and Lady Macbeth, and continues to work on them, like her more recent projects 'The Wonder' and 'A Good Person.'

During a previous interview in March, she also recalled people in the industry telling her: "I was never going to go back to small movies again." But Pugh said that she believes "there's beauty in all types of those films."

After nearly a decade in the industry, Pugh continues to find balance with the projects she takes on. But no matter what it is, the actress told Time that she can also get a sense of a film's success while working on set. She didn't share the project's name but noted that she has "definitely" seen a movie fall apart before.

As for what's next, Pugh said that she hopes her future includes some time singing on stage, especially after writing and performing music in 'A Good Person.'

Advertisement

Tags

Art & Entertainment Florence Pugh Indian Film Community Film Community Marvel Cinematic Universe Marvel Universe
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

US Military Released Video Showing Close Call With Chinese Destroyer In Taiwan Strait

US Military Released Video Showing Close Call With Chinese Destroyer In Taiwan Strait

Salman Khan Brings 'Sexy Back' In New Shirtless Picture In Pool

Salman Khan Brings 'Sexy Back' In New Shirtless Picture In Pool