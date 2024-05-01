Firing Outside Salman Khan’s House: One Of The Two Gun Suppliers, Anuj Thapan, Dies By Suicide In Police Custody

According to authorities, one of the two gun suppliers involved in the fire outside Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai, attempted suicide while in police custody, and has been now declared dead. Shocking, isn’t it?
Anuj Thapan, 32, who was detained in Punjab on April 26, has reportedly attempted suicide and latest reports now suggest that he is dead.
Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, who reportedly fired the rounds, are also in police custody. Both were captured on CCTV leaving the area on a motorbike the night of the incident.
Now, what led Anuj Thapan to attempt suicide is under examination, according to sources. Nothing about the reason for his attempted suicide has been made public. Now that there has been a death in police custody, the case might see some more eyeballs than it already has got.
All four accused are linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, whose main activities, according to the anti-terror body National Investigation Agency (NIA), allegedly include kidnapping, murder, extortion for ransom, cross-border smuggling of sophisticated weapons and narcotics, in-land smuggling of contraband, and illegal liquor smuggling.
Last month, the Mumbai Crime Branch declared that it had acquired substantial evidence against Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi, making them the most sought-after suspects in the case.
The Mumbai Police has shown swift action in the entire matter and the people behind this shooting are being nabbed one by one and brought in front of the courts for justice.
Amidst the entire ordeal, Salman Khan has kept mum and hasn’t spoken anything about the entire incident. Ever since this firing happened, he has been given extra security. He has, however, not stopped any of his regular activities. He has travelled to Dubai for an event, and come back and earlier today, he was seen at an event in London as well.