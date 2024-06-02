Fashion

‘Today’: Anitta Rocks New York With A Chartbusting Performance For The NBC Show – View Pics

For her ‘Today’ performance, Anitta wears a Seks vest and miniskirt embellished with grommets, studs, and silver hardware. Check out the pictures from the performance right here.

Anitta Photo: Charles Sykes
Anitta kicked off the summer with a leather outfit during her performance on NBC’s ‘Today’ in New York City. Alejandra LaPilusa styled the Brazilian star’s dress, which had edgy, eye-catching embellishments.

The focal point of her appearance was a black leather vest by Seks with punch-out holes and metal rings along the border. The top of the bodice had two brooches strategically positioned on either side, while the bottom half had an animal design. The vest was fastened in the center and could be adjusted with two silver cylinder fasteners for a personalized fit.

Anitta added texture to her appearance with a miniskirt from Seks. The skirt has numerous layers, including pleats and little patterned cutouts. The ‘Bellakeo’ singer finished the look with a rocker belt and a silver chain that flowed down the skirt. She paired her skirt with fishnet tights that peeked beyond the waistband, as well as Schutz calf hair Maryana Wild Leather boots in leopard pattern.

Anitta’s New York performance joins a string of noteworthy fashion events for the singer. Anitta has maintained a strong relationship to fashion throughout her career.

Between May and September, the ‘Today’ Show Citi Concert Series takes place in Rockefeller Plaza. Wallows started off the series on May 24, and Megan Trainor, Kehlani, Lainey Wilson, and Gracie Abrams are set to perform throughout June.

Here are a few glimpses from her performance:

1. Anitta

Anitta
Anitta Photo: Charles Sykes
Anitta performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York.

2. Anitta

Anitta
Anitta Photo: Charles Sykes
Anitta performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York.

3. Anitta

Anitta
Anitta Photo: Charles Sykes
Anitta performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York.

4. Anitta

Anitta
Anitta Photo: Charles Sykes
Anitta performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York.

5. Anitta

Anitta
Anitta Photo: Charles Sykes
Anitta performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York.

6. Anitta

Anitta
Anitta Photo: Charles Sykes
Anitta performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York.

7. Anitta

Anitta
Anitta Photo: Charles Sykes
Anitta signs autographs before performing on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York.

8. Anitta

Anitta
Anitta Photo: Charles Sykes
Anitta performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York.

