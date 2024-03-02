Art & Entertainment

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' Directors Team Up With Universal Pictures For Next Film

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, directors of the multiple Oscar-winning film "Everything Everywhere All at Once", have set up their next project at Universal Pictures.

March 2, 2024
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert Photo: Instagram
The studio recently signed an exclusive first-look deal with the filmmakers, also known as 'The Daniels', reported Variety. Universal Pictures will release the "Untitled Event Film Directed by Daniels" on June 12, 2026.

No other information is available about the film at the moment. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are best known for directing the science-fiction comedy "Everything Everywhere All at Once", which won seven Oscars, including best picture and director for the duo.

Backed by A24, the movie featured Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee, James Hong, Jenny Slate and Harry Shum Jr.

