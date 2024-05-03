'Eric' Trailer Review: Benedict Cumberbatch Joins Hands With A Puppet To Embark On A Riveting Quest To Find His Missing Son

Starting off with a funky and catchy vibe, the trailer immediately lures you in, especially if you’re an ABBA fan who recognizes their hit track ‘SOS.’ The song sets a tone of longing, and loss that resonates with the characters we get introduced to. The plot itself is intriguing, but with Benedict Cumberbatch involved, it takes the excitement to a whole new level. At the end of the day, it’s no surprise that any project which stars the ‘Sherlock Holmes’ actor is bound to be great! Based off of the trailer alone, the mini-series appears to be mysterious, and that adds to the thrill. Plus, the cinematography is stunning, with an interesting use of darker hues, which give it a sombre feel.