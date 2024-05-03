'Eric' Trailer Review: Benedict Cumberbatch Joins Hands With A Puppet To Embark On A Riveting Quest To Find His Missing Son

On May 2, Netflix unveiled the official trailer for ‘Eric,’ the upcoming drama mini-series featuring Emmy-winner Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role, just weeks ahead of its release.
The 2 minutes 17 seconds trailer introduces Cumberbatch as Vincent, a rightfully worried father in 1980s New York, whose son, Edgar, has suddenly vanished into thin air. He’s a puppeteer by profession, and he starts using Edgar’s broken drawings to create a new puppet named Eric out of guilt. Vincent believes that if he can get Eric on television, it will somehow bring his son back and get him home. However, things take a turn for the worse as his concern soon turns into obsession and his behaviour becomes more and more erratic, causing problems with everyone around him, including his family, colleagues, and official authorities. In this chaos, Eric, the puppet, becomes Vincent’s only companion as he desperately tries to find his lost son.
Take a look at the spine-chilling trailer here:
Starting off with a funky and catchy vibe, the trailer immediately lures you in, especially if you’re an ABBA fan who recognizes their hit track ‘SOS.’ The song sets a tone of longing, and loss that resonates with the characters we get introduced to. The plot itself is intriguing, but with Benedict Cumberbatch involved, it takes the excitement to a whole new level. At the end of the day, it’s no surprise that any project which stars the ‘Sherlock Holmes’ actor is bound to be great! Based off of the trailer alone, the mini-series appears to be mysterious, and that adds to the thrill. Plus, the cinematography is stunning, with an interesting use of darker hues, which give it a sombre feel.
Joining Benedict Cumberbatch in this emotional thriller are a massively talented ensemble cast including Gaby Hoffmann, McKinley Belcher III, Dan Fogler, Clarke Peters, Ivan Morris Howe, Phoebe Nicholls, David Denman, Bamar Kane, Adepero Oduye, Alexis Molnar, and Roberta Colindrez.
Abi Morgan, the creator of the mini-series, also takes on the role of executive producer. Lucy Forbes has directed and executive produced the series, with Benedict Cumberbatch, Jane Featherstone, and Lucy Dyke also joining in as additional executive producers.
The six-part crime drama, ‘Eric,’ will be available to stream on Netflix from Thursday, May 30 onwards.