Emraan Hashmi Says Bollywood Is A 'Soft Target', Takes A Dig At Those Who Say It's 'Full Of Drugs'

In an interview, Emraan Hashmi opened up on how Bollywood has always been the soft target for others and a victim of “skewed negative perception".

Outlook Entertainment Desk

February 22, 2024

Emraan Hashmi Photo: Instagram
After his stellar performance as the antagonist in Salman Khan starrer 'Tiger 3', actor Emraan Hashmi is gearing up for the release of his upcoming show 'Showtime'. In an interview, Emraan opened up on how Bollywood has always been the soft target for others and a victim of “skewed negative perception".

In an interview with Indian Express, Emraan Hashmi slammed those who 'like to bash' the industry. He said, "There’s a perception, especially in the last three years, which has become very skewed towards an overtly negative perception that everything that’s wrong (in society), happens in Bollywood. Drugs, wild parties, promiscuity and everything. I don’t know where that suddenly came about in the last three years, but it amped up to another level." 

Emraan added, "We (Bollywood) have become more of a soft target. Wild perceptions are being put out there and even more so now on social media. That's far from true. People just like to bash this industry." 

Talking about the nepotism debate, he said, "There are enough outsiders who have are a success story than the ‘no kids’. It’s an industry where both these worlds coexist. It’s a very secular industry, where you have people from all walks of life, of all castes, ideologies, and languages. They all come together for the sole purpose of entertaining the audience, which is beautiful."

The 'Murder' actor continued, "But sometimes people get the platform to talk about it, and the spotlight on them gives them this bit of fame and that’s why they like to do it. There’s no other industry where they’ll critique it and get that level of fame for themselves. So, this industry is a soft target that way." 

Coming back to his new show, 'Showtime', it also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, and Shriya Saran in key roles. It is releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on March 8.

