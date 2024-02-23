Back in 2014, actor Emraan Hashmi stirred controversy with his remarks on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and other celebs on Karan Johar's chat show, 'Koffee With Karan 4'. For the uninitiated, the actor appeared on the show with his uncle filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. During one of the questions on the Rapid Fire round, Emraan had called Aishwarya “plastic”. He also called Mallika Sherawat a ''bad kisser''. In an interview, Emraan opened up about his controversial comments.
Emraan told Bollywood Bubble, "I am playing a fictional character here (Showtime), who calls a spade a spade. Talking about that show (Koffee With Karan) that you spoke about right now, well I had to bear the brunt for it for quite some time for really calling a spade a spade. You know what, when that rapid fire round happened, Karan had cut the shot, and he just looked around on the set and everyone was dumbfounded. He asked 'Can you actually keep this (Emraan's answer)?' And a couple of people behind the camera said 'Yes'."
Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Emraan said he didn’t mean it and is a big fan of Aishwarya. ''It’s the format of the show. I can't not say things and not win the hamper. I love her. I have always been a great admirer of her work. I knew people would make a big deal out of it… so what, people make a big deal out of nonsense all the time,'' he said.
In another interview with Zoom, Emraan revealed that he ended up making many enemies for his comment. He added, “If I go on Koffee with Karan again, I’ll make a mess of things again. I’ll probably be worse-off in the rapid fire round than I was before.”
Emraan was last seen in 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan. He is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming show, 'Showtime', that also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, and Shriya Saran in key roles. It is releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on March 8.