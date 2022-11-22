Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Emmanuel Lenain Said France Wants To Work With India In Co-Production Of Films

Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain said that France would like to work with India in co-producing films as the latter is one of the largest movie industries in the world.

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 10:51 am

Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain said that France would like to work with India in co-producing films as the latter is one of the largest movie industries in the world.

Lenain attended the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) along with the Consul General of France in Mumbai, Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet and Counsellor for Education, Science & Culture and Director of French Institute in India, Emmanuel Lebrun Damiens among others on Monday.

Lenain said: "India being the largest movie industry in the world, we want to work together for films and do co-production together. We will do everything possible to encourage co-production."

France is the 'Spotlight' country at the festival and many of its films will be screened under its 'Country Focus' package.

The series of films started with Emmanuel Carrere's 'Between Two Worlds' (Ouistreham).

Lenain introduced a French film delegation, who are in the process of making a film on their ancestors who were officers in Napolean's army and had come to India after their defeat in the Battle of Waterloo to help Indian rulers fight against the British.

Lenain, in this regard said that the movie would reflect the long-lasting friendship between both the countries.

He also expressed hope about the new projects emerging from their participation in the festival in Goa this year.

"We feel that like India, we are also a great nation of cinema with more than 300 movies produced each year," he said.

He added that Indo-French joint production films like 'Lunchbox', 'Sir' and others were outstanding successes

Emmanuel Lenain
