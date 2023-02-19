Elvis Presley Was Amazing In Bed But Had To Teach Him One Important Thing, Says Cybill Shepherd

Actress Cybill Shepherd revealed that she had taught King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley "one major thing" in bed.



The actress met the legendary singer 50 years ago, but it seems she hasn't forgotten a thing about their time together, reports mirror.co.uk.



After becoming an instant star after her breakthrough roles in 1971's "The Last Picture Show" and then "The Heartbreak Kid" the following year, when Elvis heard Cybill was visiting Memphis, he wanted to meet her.



Despite just being 22 at the time, Cybill was already quite sure of herself. She has always been open about her romance with the singer, talking about their sex life multiple times.



The Express reported that she talked in an interview about what she had taught him in bed.



In a chapter in her autobiography, "Cybill Disobedience", she had mentioned Elvis. Titled "White boys don't eat...", it mentioned how Elvis was reluctant to perform oral sex on Cybill.



She said: "I had to teach him how to do it. There are worse things to teach a man to do!"



However, the romance between them was short lived, with Cybill saying they split due to Elvis' prescription drug habit.



She described him as the "most beautiful man I'd ever seen", but she had "never been interested in drugs at all".



Cybill recalled that he would sometimes come into the bedroom before passing out immediately or leaving drugs and emerald and diamond jewellery for her on the bedside table.