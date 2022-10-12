Hijab Protest: Sacred Games Star Elnaaz Norouzi Strips, Goes Topless Against Moral Policing

Elnaaz Norouzi, an Iranian-born actress, who is best known for her role in the Netflix series ‘Sacred Games’, has taken to social media to share a video of her stripping and going topless. She has joined the widespread demonstration of Iranian women against the country's morality police.

In the video shared on Instagram, Norouzi states that women have the freedom to wear whatever they like.

Norouzi kept off peeling clothing items one after the other from her body until she went topless. Throughout the video she has emphasised heavily on how women should be allowed to wear whatever they want, and that should be a personal choice of every woman, and no one should stop that.

Unfortunately, the video has been removed from social media.

Sharing the video, Norouzi wrote, "Every woman, anywhere in the world, regardless of where she is from, should have the right to wear whatever she desires and when or wherever she desires to wear it. No man nor any other woman has the right to judge her or ask her to dress otherwise."

"Everyone has different views and beliefs and they have to be respected. Democracy means the power to decide...Every Woman should have the power to decide over her own body. I am not promoting nudity, I am promoting freedom of choice," she wrote alongside.

This came in the wake of the ongoing wave of outrage across the world after the death of Mahsa Amini, who was 22 years old, and was picked up in Tehran by the morality police.

While she was picked up on September 16, she was declared dead after three days. Her death has now set off a wave of protests all over the world. In the protest, women from all over, have tried to express their disgust by burning their hijab headscarves.