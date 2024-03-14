Ed Sheeran Loves Ram Charan-Jr NTR Starrer 'RRR', Calls SS Rajamouli's Film 'Incredible'

India will once again witness English singer and songwriter, Ed Sheeran's performance. He is all set to perform in Mumbai on March 16 at the Mahalaxmi Race Course. The concert is part of his '+ – = · x' tour (pronounced The Mathematics Tour). Ed Sheeran is having a great time in India. He met several celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Farah Khan among others ahead of his Mumbai concert. In an interview, the 'Perfect' singer expressed his admiration for India and also revealed his favourite Indian film.
Expressing his fondness for India, Ed Sheeran told India Today, ''I really feel the ‘love’ here, in India. Sometimes you can play in places and people can be very subdued. Like, even if they are feeling [the vibe] inside them, you can never read how people feel. I have played in certain countries where people have a subdued reaction, but here, in India, it’s a vibrant country. People are so excited! I have the same personality, so I like that''.
While talking about his favourite Indian film, the singer took the name of SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' and added that it is ''mental''. He also called Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer an ''incredible'' film'.
Ed Sheeran met Ayushmann Khurrana who captured a 'polaroid keepsake' with the singer. He also fed Sheeran with the sweet dish 'pinni' made by his mother. The 'Shape Of You' singer also reunited with Farah Khan after seven years. He also met Shah Rukh Khan who taught him his iconic open arms pose. Ed also met Armaan Malik and both shook a leg on 'Butta Bomma'.
Prior to his meet with the celebs, Ed Sheeran also visited a school in Mumbai where he had a great time with the students who performed for the singer. He also played the guitar and crooned 'Shape of You'.
For the unversed, this is Ed Sheeran's third visit to India after 2015 and 2017.