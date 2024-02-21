Art & Entertainment

DPIFF 2024: Vicky Kaushal Dedicates Best Actor (Critics) Award To The Indian Army, Calls It A 'Huge Honour'

The recipients of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 were announced on the evening of February 20. Several prominent figures in the industry secured awards in well-recognized categories. And one of them was Vicky Kaushal, who was honoured with the Best Actor (Critics) Award for his iconic role in ‘Sam Bahadur.’ Though the actor couldn’t attend the event in-person, he expressed his sincere gratitude for the recognition through a video message, which screened at the stage.

In the clip, the actor said, “Thank you so much to the jury of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for awarding me the Best Actor Critics for my work in ‘Sam Bahadur.’” He went on to apologize for not being able to grace the prestigious event as he had to travel outside of Mumbai for undisclosed reasons. Moreover, upon being bestowed with the honour, he stated it’s a “huge honour” and then expressed his gratitude to the director, Meghna Gulzar, producer Ronnie Screwvala, and the entire team of ‘Sam Bahadur,’ which included all the technicians, the writers, as well as his co-actors. Vicky holds the belief that the team’s support played a crucial role in letting him to deliver his best performance.

Further he stated, “I also extend my heartfelt thanks to the family of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Ji for their help, love, and support.” Never forgetting his huge fan base, he thanked the “lovely” audience who went to theatres to watch the film and appreciated it. Lastly, he mentioned that he dedicates his Award to the Indian Army.

The actor reposted the clip from the event on his Instagram stories and expressed gratitude to the organizers, stating, “Thank you so much DPIFF for honouring me with the Dada Saheb Phalke Best Actor (critics) Award for Sam Bahadur. To the Indian Army!”

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also starred Sanya Malhotra as Sam Manekshaw’s wife Siloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as late PM Indira Gandhi. ‘Sam Bahadur’ revolves around the life and contributions of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. It’s available to stream on Zee5.

