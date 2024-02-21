In the clip, the actor said, “Thank you so much to the jury of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for awarding me the Best Actor Critics for my work in ‘Sam Bahadur.’” He went on to apologize for not being able to grace the prestigious event as he had to travel outside of Mumbai for undisclosed reasons. Moreover, upon being bestowed with the honour, he stated it’s a “huge honour” and then expressed his gratitude to the director, Meghna Gulzar, producer Ronnie Screwvala, and the entire team of ‘Sam Bahadur,’ which included all the technicians, the writers, as well as his co-actors. Vicky holds the belief that the team’s support played a crucial role in letting him to deliver his best performance.