Divya Khosla Kumar's Airport Fashion: A Perfect Mix of Comfort and Style

Divya Khosla Kumar is known for her impeccable sense of style. She has been making waves in the airport fashion game with her effortless yet chic looks. From comfortable tracksuits to semi-formal ensembles, Divya has been giving us major fashion goals.

Here are a few times when she gave us a perfect mix of comfort and style in her airport looks:

Here Divya Khosla Kumar looks boujee as ever as she sports a cropped jacket tracksuit from Gucci. The actress looks like the definition of airport chic in this outfit. She completes this look with white and beige sneakers, a white handbag and tinted sunglasses with her hair up in a 'perfect messy bun'.

Divya Khosla Kumar looked ramp-ready in a black turtleneck top with a white pencil skirt and a black jacket with a kaftan-like silhouette. The actress styled her outfit with black round sunglasses, black boots and a white Burberry handbag. The actress lets her hair down and goes all natural with her make-up as she lets her outfit do all the talking.

The actress looks stunning in this semi-formal comfy ensemble look. She wears a checkered shirt and pairs it with brown cuffed trousers. The actress and producer wears a pair of classic black boots to give the outfit a more casual look. She goes the minimal route with accessorizing as she carries a black handbag.

If casual chic style, could be described in a picture, it would be this one. Divya Khosla Kumar sports an oversized Gucci hoodie. and red knee-length boots. She rocks a pair of black shades and wears her hair up in a messy bun.

Divya Khosla Kumar's airport fashion is a perfect blend of comfort and style, making her a true fashion icon. Her choice of designer brands and classic accessories has inspired many, making her a trendsetter in the world of fashion.