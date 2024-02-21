Khossla was last seen in ‘Yaariyan 2’ (2023) where she played the role of Laadli Chibber. The movie starred Yash Dasgupta, Pearl V Puri, Meezan Jafri, and Anaswara Rajan in lead roles. She also produced the movie. She is married to Bhushan Kumar, the chairman and managing director of the popular music label, T-Series. They tied the knot in 2005. The couple has always kept their personal life away from the media. They have a son together.