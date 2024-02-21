Art & Entertainment

Divya Khosla Drops 'Kumar' From Her Name On Instagram, Unfollows T-Series; Fans Curious

Fans have noticed that Divya Khossla has dropped her husband's surname from her name on Instagram. They also noticed that she has stopped following T-Series.

February 21, 2024

Divya Khossla Photo: Instagram
Divya Khossla Kumar is one of the most popular women producers in Bollywood. The actor turned producer and director always makes headlines for her fashion statements. However, recently she has been in the news for a different reason.

Eagle-eyed netizens have noted that Divya Khossla Kumar has changed her name on Instagram. She has dropped the Kumar surname from her name. Earlier her Instagram name was Divya Khossla Kumar, but now her Instagram name shows as Divya Khossla. Some fans also noted that she stopped following T-Series as well. This development has raised a lot of flags among fans.

One fan took to Reddit and posted screenshots on the discussion platform. The user wrote, “Why is divya Khossla no longer Divya Khossla Kumar? Are Bhusan Kumar and Divya getting a divorce?”

Take a look at the post here.

Why is divya Khossla no longer Divya Khossla Kumar? Are Bhusan Kumar and Divya getting a divorce?
byu/arpabecrazy inBollyBlindsNGossip
Reacting to the post, one fan said, “I think yes. She has unfollowed T Series too.” A second fan commented, “Yes, seems like they have parted ways. She hasn’t posted or made an appearance with her hubby for a long time.” A third fan wrote, “Probably a numerology thing like Priyanka dropped "Jonas" from her name right before Malti was born...”

Khossla was last seen in ‘Yaariyan 2’ (2023) where she played the role of Laadli Chibber. The movie starred Yash Dasgupta, Pearl V Puri, Meezan Jafri, and Anaswara Rajan in lead roles. She also produced the movie. She is married to Bhushan Kumar, the chairman and managing director of the popular music label, T-Series. They tied the knot in 2005. The couple has always kept their personal life away from the media. They have a son together.

