Reality TV star Divya Agarwal, who is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend, restaurateur and 'ginfluencer' Apurva Padgaonkar, gave a sneak peek into her home, saying "kal se shaadi chalu".

Taking to Instagram Stories, where she has 2.9 million followers, Divya shared a video of her home, accompanied by the tune of 'What a mess'. The winner of 'MTV Ace of Space 1' will be tying the knot with Apurva on February 20. Apurva owns multiple restaurants in Mumbai.