Monday, Jul 04, 2022
Director Pradeep Ranganathan: Dedicating Next Film To The Girl Who Left Me

Director Pradeep Ranganathan will make his acting debut with the film 'Love Today'.

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 4:55 pm

Director Pradeep Ranganathan, who shot to the limelight with his debut film ' Comali ', will now make his debut as a hero with his next film that has been titled 'Love Today'.

The director took to Twitter to say that he was dedicating this film to the girl who had left him.

He wrote, "'Love Today' Thanks to wonderful AGS for this movie. Dedicating this movie to the girl who left me."

Ranganathan also will be directing the film and AGS Productions will be producing it. The film has actress Ivana playing the female lead and Yuvan Shankar Raja scoring its music.

Actor Jayam Ravi released the first look and title of the film.

Interestingly, Love Today happens to be the title of a superhit film that was released in 1997. The film, directed by Balasekaran and produced by Super Good Films' R.B.Choudary, featured actor Vijay in the lead.

Producer Archana Kalpathi of AGS Productions took to Twitter to thank producer R.B. Choudary for giving them the title.

She said, "A heartfelt thank you to Super Good Films RB Choudary sir and our Thalapathy Vijay sir for giving us this title. It is such a big strength to our film and we could not have asked for a better one."

[With Inputs From IANS]

