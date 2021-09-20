Monday, Sep 20, 2021
‘Soorari Pottru’, ‘Yajamana’ Win Big At SIIMA Awards 2021

The award ceremony was attended by many superstars from the Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam film industries.

The awards night honoured actors, technicians, and films from the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema industries, which made a mark in the years 2019 and 2020 | Source: Instagram

2021-09-20T10:25:37+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 20 Sep 2021, Updated: 20 Sep 2021 10:25 am

Tamil action-drama film ‘Soorari Pottru’ dominated the winners at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA), which too place in Hyderabad on Saturday night.

The awards night honoured actors, technicians, and films from the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema industries, which made a mark in the years 2019 and 2020. It was raining awards for celebs, especially for movies like Suriya's ‘Soorari Pottru’ and Allu Arjun's ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramloo’.

While Suriya won Best Actor for ‘Soorari Pottru’, the rest of the team won in various categories including wins for Sudha Kongara for Best Director and GV Prakash for Best Music Director.

Check out the complete winner’s list

Malayalam Winners 

Best Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery, 'Jallikattu'

Best Actor in a Comedy Role: Basil Joseph, 'Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha'

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Shine Tom Chacko, 'Ishq'

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Roshan Matthew, 'Moothon'

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Saniya Iyappan, 'Lucifer'

Best Debutant Actress: Anna Ben, 'Kumbalangi Nights'

Best Debutant Producer: Scube Films, 'Uyare'

Best Playback Singer (Male): Harisankar KS, 'Pavizha Mazha'

Best Playback Singer (Female): Prarthana, 'Thaarapadhamaake'

Best Lyric Writer: Vinayak Sasikumar, 'Aaradhika'

Best Film: Aashirvad Cinemas, 'Lucifer'

Kannada Winners 

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Critics): Rakshit Shetty,  'Avane Srimannarayan'

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Darshan,  'Yajamana'

Best Actress in Leasing Role (Critic): Rashmika Mandanna, 'Yajamana'

Best Film: Media house Studio,  'Yajamana'

Best Director: Hari Krishna, Pon Kumaran,  'Yajamana'

Best Actor in a Comedy Role: Sadhu Kokila, 'Yajamana'

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Rachita Ram,  'Ayushmanbhava'

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Saikumar P, 'Bharaate'

Best Debutant Director: RJ Mayuraa, 'Gottilla'

Best Debutant Actor: Abhishek Gowda,  'Amar'

Best Debutant Producer: Coastal Breeze productions

Best Music Director: V. Harikrishna, 'Yajamana'

Best Choreographer: Imran Sardhariya, 'Avane Srimannarayana'

Best Playback Singer (Female): Ananya Bhat,  'Helade Kelade'

Best Lyric Writer: Pavan Wadeyar,  'Natasaarvabhowma' title song

Telugu Winners

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Critic): Nani, 'Gang Leader'

Best Director: Vamshi, 'Maharshi'

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Mahesh Babu, 'Maharshi'

Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critic): Rashmika Mandanna, 'Dear Comrade'

Best Film: Sithara Entertainment, 'Jersey'

Best Actor in a Comedy Role: Ajay Ghosh, 'Raj Garu Gadhi 3'

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Kartikeya, 'Gang Leader'

Lifetime Achievement Award: Sheela

Entertainment of the Year: Anil Ravipudi for 'F2'

Entertainer of the Year: Nani for 'Jersey' and 'Gang Leader'

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Allari Naresh, 'Maharshi'

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Karunya Ram, 'Mane Maratakkide'

Best Playback Singer (Female): Chinmayee Sirpada, 'Priyathama Priyathama'

Best Debutant Director: Swaroop RSJ, 'Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya'

Best Debutant Actor: Sri Simha,  'Mathu Vadalara'

Best Debutant Actress: Shivathmika Rajashekar, 'Dorasani'

Best Debutant Producer: Studio 99,  'Mallesham'

Best Music Director: DSP, 'Maharshi'

Best Playback Singer (Male): Anurag Kulkarni, 'Ismart Shankar title track'

Best Lyric Writer: Sri Mani,  'Idhe Kadha'

Tamil Winners 

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Arjun Das, 'Kaithi'

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: George Maryan, 'Kaithi'

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Inghuja Ravichandran, 'Magamuni'

Best Debutant Director: Pradeep Ranganathan, 'Comali'

Best Debutant Actor : ken Karunaas, 'Asuran'

Best Debutant Producer: V Studios, 'Aadai'

Best Music Director: D.Imman, 'Viswasam'

Best Playback Singer (Female): Saindhavi Prakash, 'Ellu Vaya Pookalaye'

Best Lyric Writer: Vivek, 'Singapenney'

Best Cinematographer: Velraj, 'Asuran'

